Two Michigan soccer teams among the ESPNs best not to win a national title





Michigan’s football program has officially won nine national titles in its 140-year history, but some of his best teams have lagged behind winning the top prize of college football. ESPN’s Bill Connelly released a list of the best 50 college teams not to win a national title, and two Michigan teams were included. Top Connellys list was the Wolverines 1947 team that finished 10-0 and outperformed opponents 39453. But wait, isn’t Michigan claiming the 1947 season as a national title? Yes, but Notre Dame was officially voted champion by the Associated Press. The vote was taken before bowl games when both teams were 9-0, with the Irish closing out the Wolverines with 1,410 points to 1,289. The Irish took a 38-7 win over No. 3 USC that likely cemented the No. 1 spot, but they weren’t playing in a bowl game. Michigan, led by five players inducted into the College of Pro Hall of Fame, did, dominating the Trojans 49-0 in the Rose Bowl. Beano Cook called the 1947 Notre Dame team the most talented team ever, but on the field, Michigan seemed its equal, Connelly wrote. They played three joint opponents (Pitt, Northwestern and USC), and while Notre Dame won with a combined 71 points, Michigan won 146. A mid-season break – wins by only 13-6 and 14-7 margins against Minnesota and No. 11 Illinois, respectively – dropped them to No. 2 in the polls behind the Irish, and voters could not take into account the ultimate 49-0 burst of USC in the Rose Bowl. Michigan still claims the title thanks to the backing of numerous computer ratings and a nod from the National Championship Foundation, but the Wolverines still qualify for a handsome spot on this list. Michigan’s 1973 team also cracked the list, sharing the No. 18-19 places with Ohio State after each finished 10-0-1. The fourth-placed Wolverines missed two field goals in the last 30 seconds against the top-ranked Buckeyes in the regular season final and settled for a 10-10 draw at Ann Arbor. Big Ten athletic directors voted to send the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl instead of the Wolverines, dashing Michigan’s hopes for a title. But despite OSU beating USC in the Rose Bowl, it didn’t claim the national championship either, as Notre Dame and Alabama shared the title. Most ADs publicly cited an injury to Michigan QB Dennis Franklin as the main reason for the vote, Connelly wrote. UM head coach Bo Schembechler called for his death anniversary conspiracy. Regardless, both programs peaked in 1973. In the 20 games that didn’t play against each other, they outperformed opponents 723-112. That includes OSU’s 42-21 destruction of USC in the Rose Bowl. Michigan probably would have done something similar.

