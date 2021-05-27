BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji emerges for opening Section 8AA Tourney victory

McNallan and his No. 2 doubles partner, Casey Rupp, were one set away from leading the Bemidji High School boys tennis team from a 3-3 draw and past Brainerd in the Section 8AA Team Tournament on Wednesday.

The suspense was almost excruciating, but a killer advance to win it and some sort of party harassed by his teammates were worth the wait for both McNallan and Rupp.

I think we were 5-3 ahead (in the third set), and the coach told us McNallan said about the team’s draw. We crumbled a bit under pressure, and (Brainerd) took it to 5-4. But we got through and took the win for the team.

The duo completed the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory and earned the Lumberjacks who coveted the fourth team point and a spot in the Section 8AA semifinals.

When you’re in the playoffs, you want to have really good, really tough matches, said BHS head coach Kyle Fodness. That was great, you want to be about that in tennis. It’s really an emotional sport, and you have to see it at the end.

The high school courts were filled with high drama. While Filippo Buffo drove 6-1, 6-1 in the first basehits and Noah Johnson had a 6-0, 7-5 victory on the second basehits, the team’s score was tied at 2-2 when the singles ended.

Filippo got his match under control really early on, and that starts with a lot of confidence with No. 1 singles, Fodness said. And Noah Johnson, like all year, played a really smart game and won. That gave us a good start.

Bemidji junior Noah Johnson races to return a volley in a singles match against Brainerd in the Section 8AA Team Tournament on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 on the BHS tennis courts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Perhaps the turning point was on the third double play, where Max Harris and Jack McNallan prevailed 7-5, 6-3 to give the home side a 3-2 lead.

They had lost most of the first set, Fodness said. Having one of our doubles teams win that first set is great for momentum.

Only the first and second doubles were still playing at the time, and the top tandem of Michael Dickinson and Logan Jensen narrowly missed the win in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 thriller.

And so, responsibility fell to McNallan and Rupp, who were not about to lose a 5-2 lead in the third set.

We just need to focus on the next point, McNallan said. If you focus on that, it doesn’t matter what the score is. You’re going to play aggressively, play hard and get the next point.

As the crowd held their breath with every sweep oohd and aahd, held their breath at every two and celebrated with every point, the Jacks drew closer to victory. And the two in charge were just the men for the job.

(Serving rupps) was huge. He’s been working on that all year, Fodness said. And John did a great job of being aggressive. He was all over the net. What more can you ask for whether you win or lose? You respond to your strengths, and that was nice to see.

Bemidji senior Logan Jensen attacks the ball for a return in a doubles match against Brainerd in the Section 8AA Team Tournament on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 on the BHS tennis courts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The 4-3 win sends Bemidji to the last four of Section 8AA, where BHS will face Becker for the right to advance to the Championship.

The semifinals and finals will take place on Wednesday June 2 at St. Cloud Tech, with the semifinals at 12:00 noon and the final at 4:00 pm.

Alexandria and St. Cloud Tech will face each other in the other semifinal.

But first, the Section 8AA Individual Tournament kicks off at 10:00 AM in Alexandria on Friday, May 28.

In singles, Buffo and Johnson each earned a goodbye to the first round. In doubles, Dickinson and Jensen also earned a bye in the first round, while John McNallan and Rupp take on Sartell-St. Stephens Aidan Woods and Bailey Woods.

Bemidji 4, Brainerd 3

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BEM) beats. Morachan, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Johnson (BEM) def. Anderson, 6-0, 7-5

No. 3: Madson (BRD) def. Cerven, 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Boberg (BRD) def. Fuhrman, 6-3, 6-2

Double

No. 1: Barber / Cambell (BRD) def. Dickinson / Jensen, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

No. 2: Jo. McNallan / Rupp (BEM) def. McConisey / Haglin, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: yes. McNallan / Harris (BEM) def. Aadland / Emslander, 7-5, 6-3