Seekonk High School hockey and softball coach Kim Pellerin receives MIAA Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award





For immediate release Seekonk High School hockey and softball head coach Kim Pellerin received the 2021 Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award from MIAA. (Photo courtesy of MIAA) SEEKONK Superintendent Rich Drolet is pleased to announce that Seekonk High School Field Hockey and Softball Head Coach Kim Pellerin has received the MIAA 2021 Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award. Coach Pellerin was honored with the Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award today, May 27, for her generous contributions of time and talent to female student athletes at the MIAA’s virtual Celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. “Kim deserves this accolade exceptionally for her commitment to the betterment of our female athletes,” said Chief Inspector Drolet. “During the hockey and softball career of our students, Kim has offered them unwavering guidance and support. She is a true role model for all athletes. ” Coach Pellerin has been a Seekonk High School hockey coach for over 30 years. Before serving as a coach, she played hockey herself while attending Seekonk High School. In addition to her role on the hockey team, Pellerin has also been the head coach of the softball team in recent years. Through her coaching, Pellerin has promoted community service, sportsmanship, teamwork and positivity while serving as a model for combining competitive performance with character development. Athletes who have had the privilege of having Pellerin as a coach describe her as an incentive to get the best out of themselves, requiring them to practice until they master some skill, praise their progress, and encourage them to overcome their mistakes. go to the next piece. Coach Pellerin was nominated for the Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award by Seekonk Athletic Director John Moran. In her hometown of Seekonk, she has developed generations of female athletes who respect themselves, each other and the game. Every young athlete I’ve spoken to about Coach Pellerin has nothing but positive things to say, said director Moran. In addition, Coach Pellerin was a 2017 recipient of the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) Double-Goal Coach award. As a recipient of the PCA award, she is one of only eight New England coaches selected and was among the top 150 in the nation. ###

