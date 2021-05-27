The game changer for table tennis

From a lone wolf to a pack, Sharath Kamal has played a lonely hand for India in table tennis.

Say hello to Indian table tennis statesman Sharath Kamal, who has spent nearly two decades in a sporting journey.

Most athletes have a dream. A dream that got them into the arena of the sport. A dream that drives them to work hard every day during their sporting journey. For Sharath Kamal, being the best he played in every game was what he proved in his long career. As the best paddler in the country, Sharath holds the title of the first ever medalist in many international tournaments, be it Asian Games or Commonwealth Games.

Catching up with the champion of table tennis, Sharath Kamal talks about his journey with the sport and its nuances. Fragments:

1. What inspired you to pursue table tennis as a profession?

My dad started coaching before I was born and at the age of 3 he took me to the club. At the age of 4 I started playing table tennis and my parents told me that I always wake my dad up early to practice. Slowly I started to get better and became the best in Tamil Nadu under different categories. There was a point when I had to decide if I wanted to play sports professionally or science and then pursue engineering. In tenth place, I took up trade and played table tennis professionally. It was a difficult decision, but my parents supported me.

2.Guide us through your journey and obstacles you encountered during your sporting journey.

Let’s just say I had mostly financial hurdles in the beginning, because sport was not a profession at the time. Even after I won international tournaments, people asked what I studied because it was an academically oriented scenario. People who played with me left the sport and used it to access it under sport quotas. Earnings were also difficult as an athlete. Slowly I did well with the nationals and wanted to enter the international circuit, but India did not have a good infrastructure. So I moved to Europe for a high level education, but I had to decide where to go, which club to join and what it would cost. Luckily I settled there, found good clubs and slowly stepped into the international arena. I got an identity for myself and broke in, now people like to hire me because Indian players have a good reputation and get the job done. I personally have been married for 10 years and have two children but I don’t get enough time with them. They made more sacrifices than I did.

3. What is the first thing you do while on court and what is the one strategy you always follow?

It has changed over time, but I calm myself down and push higher knowing my exact mental state. I’m listening to music and the playlist keeps changing. The genre of music changes, subjectively because it depends on my fear or some sort of game playing Ill.

The strategy is to be aggressive and go for my shots as I don’t have a defensive game to win. I use it against everyone and they know it, but I’m good at what I do and that helps me.

4.How has your game changed when you face a career-threatening injury in 2015? What kept you pushing? What’s your go-to shot?

In 2015 I was away from the sport for almost six months. I was in the wheelchair and then on sticks, my future looked bleak. The doctors were unsure of my return, but I went through rehab. It was depressing because table tennis is my identity. It was a difficult time and thanks to my wife, I did not fall into depression. I fought and prepared for the Rio Olympics because I missed the London Olympics. From 2012-15 my wife told me to focus on the sport while taking care of the kids. It was difficult, but I had a goal that kept me going. I didn’t do well in Rio, but I’m glad I got at least a chance.

My forehand top spinner is my trademark. Everyone knows Sharath Kamal plays the biggest and the best of the best can’t give that shot back on me.

5.How do you feel about winning world tournaments and receiving honorary awards from the Indian government, also known as the pioneer of Indian table tennis? How did your family react?

My family is proud of what I do. For the Oman Open, I literally fought to hang out with my wife because there was the coronavirus, but told her it was important for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. But when I won the tournament, she was proud. In 2005, when I received the Arjuna Award, my mother collected it on my behalf from APJ Abdul Kalam. For her it was a moment of pride and this honor was the best I could give her. In 2010 I won gold at the Commonwealth Games. My mother was the first to hug and she was almost in tears.

6.Tell us about your fitness routine. How do you keep yourself motivated during the lockdown?

In the beginning it was difficult because I had finished my preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In sports, you have a term called periodization, which means you need to take a look at your physical and mental performance. Over time I have understood my body and it is not a complete proof plan because the mind is involved. But I was exactly on the right track, won the Oman Open and everything fell into place. I started preparations from November 2019 and got myself through the grind to be in shape. Now I’ve stopped everything and have to start over, but I don’t have a route map. The main thing that keeps me motivated is to do well in the Olympics.

7.You trained under your dad and uncle, shed some light on the main takeaways.

It’s not easy being a coach and a dad because I can see it in my kids. My father and uncle decided that everything my father wanted to tell me was through my uncle. My uncle was the coach because we respected him, didn’t answer and kept our distance.

8.A life lesson that you would pass on to your two children or anyone who inspires them to exercise.

Sport should be an integral part of your life. It teaches you to be involved, to work hard to achieve your goals and time management skills. You learn to face failure, it kills you, but in sports you are going to have to deal with it every day. You will work hard and lose, but you will go through the grind that you learn a lot again. Second, it is important to successfully deal with the fact that people do not understand. How to absorb success but keep working hard because once you achieve something you think it is, but no, more needs to be achieved. And when you’re at the top, everyone wants to take your place, so keep going.