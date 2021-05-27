O’Keefe named a USILA All-American of the third team





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State lacrosse star for men Mac O’Keefe put the finishing touches to a prolific career by being named a third-team All-American by the United State Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Thursday by the United State Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. It is the third USILA All-America honor in his career, adding to his roster of the second team in 2019 and an honorable mention in 2018. O’Keefe is the greatest goalscorer in NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse history, with a total of 221 goals in his career. That number came in 66 games and broke the previous record of 212 in 75 games played. O’Keefe added 48 assists to give him 269 points, while also contributing 98 ground balls and generating 28 turnovers. O’Keefe has the top two scoring seasons in program history, scoring a record of 78 in his junior season and 51 as a freshman. The 78 goals stand as a Big Ten record, while his 96 points are second in Penn State’s record book that season. Last season, O’Keefe scored 35 points on 29 goals and six assists, while adding 19 ground balls and causing seven turnovers in 11 games. The NCAA career goal record came during a memorable night for he and his fellow classmates on the team. O’Keefe scored six goals, including the match winner with three-second extra time, and provided two assists in Penn State’s 14-13 win over Michigan on Senior Day at Panzer Stadium. O’Keefe, who was already a member of the National Lacrosse League’s San Diego Seals, was called up again after his final season with Penn State. He was a first-round selection by Chaos in the Premier Lacrosse League, giving the Lions a first-round selection in the PLL in consecutive seasons.







