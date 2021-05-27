English hitters don’t read deliveries from my hand: Axar Patel | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: India’s left arm spinner Axar Patel has said English batsmen don’t read deliveries from his hand and only have sweep and reverse sweep shots to counter spin.

Patel, who is part of the Indian squad leaving for England next month for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand and for five Test matches against England, won 27 wickets in three Tests against Joe Root’s team in the home series which closed in March.

“ When in doubt whether it’s running or not, they just play sweeps and reverse sweeps. If someone throws from punch to punch, it becomes difficult for them, but if the ball is thrown outside the punch or leg stump. they go for the sweep. They don’t read the ball from my hand, but go where it was thrown, “Patel said in an interview with the Indian Express newspaper.

Patel said performances by spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja over the years did not allow him to break into the India Test side, although he felt he lacked nothing.

“I don’t feel like I was missing anything. Unfortunately I got injured and lost my place in the ODIs. [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin did well. The way Jadeja performed, it was very difficult for any other left arm all-rounder to find a place. The wrist spinners – Kuldeep [Yadav] and [Yuzvendra] Chahal – did well. It was because of the team combination that I was out. When I got the chance, I tried to prove myself, ”he added.

Patel said he never got frustrated despite not getting opportunities because he knew he was in the plan and needed to seize opportunities.

“I don’t get frustrated easily. I was part of India A side and was in the plan of things. It was about taking my chances. There were days when I got frustrated. But there are many players who perform in domestic cricket but cannot get a break because players in the Indian team are doing well. It is important to wait for your time and when the opportunity arises just take it, “he added. to. .

The 27-year-old said he is different from others in that he casts faster and faster.

“I don’t think much, I’ve played in all conditions. It depends how consistent I am. My bowling is different from others, I bowl with tempo and bowl faster. I can add that ball that can turn and I am. practicing it Everytime I meet a senior player, be it Anil bhai [Kumble] or Ashwin, I ask them what else I can do. I’m taking input and trying to improve my bowling, ”he added.







