Brian Duffy was hired as the head coach of Neptune Football





The last vacancy for football head coach in the Shore Conference has been filled. Brian Duffy was officially approved as the new head coach at Neptune during Wednesday night's education board, replacing Shane Fallon, who left Neptune after one season to become head coach at Red Bank Regional. A former standout offensive lineman at Brick Memorial and Rutgers University, Duffy spent the past three seasons coaching the offensive line at Wall, helping the Crimson Knights go 25-4 and win the 2019 Central Jersey Group 3 sectional title. win with a 12-1 record. and won the Shore Conference Championship last season with an unbeaten record. Duffy was also an assistant coach at Neptune for five seasons from 2011-2015 under Mark Ciccotelli and Rodney Taylor, where he coached an explosive attack that punished teams to the ground. Neptune went 11-1 and won the Central Jersey Group 3 title in 2011 and reached the sectional final in 2012. Graduated from Brick Memorial High School in 1999, Duffy was a colossal 6-foot tackle for the Mustangs under head coach Jim Calabro. He was a key part of Brick Memorial's 1997 Class A South championship team, opening gaps for All-Shore that Shawn Murray walked back in the Mustangs' Delaware Wing-T assault. Duffy then spent six years in Piscataway as an offensive lineman for Rutgers, as injuries kept him off the field for a total of two seasons. He mainly played security guard for the Scarlet Knights during Greg Schiano's first tenure. Neptune has been struggling to regain his championship form since winning the program's fourth NJSIAA section title ten years ago. Taylor, who is currently the athletic director at Manalapan, led the Scarlet Fliers to an 8-3 record in 2014 and the team went 6-4 under Tarig Holman in 2019. Aside from a 0-10 season in 2018, Neptune kept floating around . .500 so Duffy and his staff will look around the corner and get the program back to contender status. Neptune will play in the Liberty Division of the Shore Conference in 2021 with Freehold Township, Central, Marlboro and Matawan. The Scarlet Fliers have also planned a non-divisional game against Brick and will continue their Thanksgiving Day rivalry with Asbury Park. They open their season on Central on September 10.







