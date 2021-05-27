Sports
Banged-up Gateway boys tennis upset by Audubon in quarter-finals section (PHOTOS)
With its top two singles completely healthy players, this season might not end as early as it has for the Gateway High boys tennis team.
Liam Collins, first singles player and Sean Hauser, who was hurt with several injuries, gave everything for the third-seeded Gators on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament in Woodbury Heights. Eleventh-seeded Audubon, however, swept the flight away from singles on the way to the 3-2 upset.
They provided great leadership for us, said head coach Lou Barousse. It was a shame this year; they are both dealing with some injuries. Liam has a problem with the nerves of the tennis elbow. He was out, on and off, on and off a lot this year. It’s hard to see him with such a problem as he is such a gifted player.
Sean Hauser is very competitive, very cordial. We call him Mr. Gateway. He has a shoulder problem. He’s got ice on it now. It was tough for us that my numbers 1 and 2 were beating each other all year round.
The decisive match was the third singles. Senior Cole Bodie outlived junior Griffin Campbell, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Green Wave (7-7) beat the Gators (8-8) with the same score during the regular season earlier this month.
It’s definitely a tough loss, especially after seeing the scores in the first set, Barousse said. I know my boys were confident. When I saw the scores in the first set, I said to them, it’s not over until it’s over. That’s what happened. That’s the way the ball bounces sometimes.
We actually wanted them again. We wanted them again because we lost their homes. We wanted to bring them here to our home.
Senior Glen Doubleday and sophomore Julian Hernandez were the first to run off the track with their second doubles victory over seniors Sean Straub and Xavier Rangel, 6-3, 6-1. Senior Kasey Wallace tied it in with his 6-2, 6-1 win over Hauser. Junior William Chew put Audubon up front after beating Collins 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Gateway took a brave first doubles victory over senior Zack Solem and junior Joey Garrett. They toppled seniors Jared Arline and Harrison Whitman 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3, after the Audubon duo cleared a four game deficit and a second set to force the decisive third set.
The first doubles has been consistent throughout the year, Barousse said. I know they will get the job done for me. I rarely have to worry about it. I am very proud of them for pulling it out. I am proud of everyone.
As a freshman coach here at Gateway, as I said, I am really proud of all of them. We fought every game. We have not put up for anyone. We were in almost every game we played. I’m just proud of them. They fought for me all year. Next year, see what we have for next year.
Bodie improved to 7-7 with his second win over Campbell this season.
Cole was huge, said head coach Chris Sylvester. He is a senior. He just came out of his sophomore year. We’ve been waiting for an opportunity for him to show what he’s made of. I thought he won that first set. He lost the first set and came back and won the second.
He was able to stay in third place in a sort of convincing way. He went out and really grinded it. On a day like today the effort was there. It was as good as I could imagine. Nobody wants to play tennis on a 91 degree day, especially me. It’s strong enough to look at.
The Green Wave advanced to the section semifinals, where they will face second-placed Middle Township on Friday, a 5-0 winner over seventh-seeded Collingswood.
Who would have thought an eleventh seed would beat a No. 3 in the second round? Sylvester said. This is the first year that we have dealt with the power points. We didn’t actually post any matches outside of the conference. So maybe we are not necessarily an eleventh seed.
Maybe we should have been a bit higher. But I think we’re showing everyone it was legit. It’s a good feeling. We’ve got a big mountain to climb in that Middle Township, but we’re as good as ever.
