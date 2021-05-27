Colorado Avalanche signs three potential customers for entry-level contracts





As the team prepares for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Colorado Avalanche’s front office, has started handling a number of off-season issues by signing three of their best prospects for entry-level contracts. On Thursday morning, the team announced that they have signed goalkeeper Trent Miner for an ELC after doing the same with strikers Alex Beaucage and Jean-Luc Foudy earlier in the week. Beaucage and Miner were selected in the third and seventh round, respectively, during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, while Foudy was the 75th overall selection in the 2020 draft. Miner, started the 2021 season in the AHL after signing an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Colorado Eagles in anticipation of the start of the WHL season. He ended his time with the Eagles with an average of 2.86 goals against and a save percentage of .903. The 20-year-old netminder returned to the Vancouver Giants for the start of the WHL season, finishing with a 7-8-0 record and a 0.915 serve-over percentage in 15 games. With the ELC signed, Miner will likely spend next season as a regular part of the Eagles as he progresses toward a future in the NHL. Like Miner, Jean-Luc Foudy spent his season in the AHL on an ATO due to the cancellation of the OHL season. During his time with the Eagles, Foudy showed why the team was ecstatic about dropping him to them on the third round of the draft. Foudy played as one of the youngest players in the league, finishing the season with 14 points in 34 games, while showing that he has the speed to play in the Avalanche system. It was a brief preview of great things to come for Foudy as a professional hockey player. Unfortunately, as a result of the NHL / CHL agreement – and the fact that he won’t turn 20 until next year – Foudy will be forced to return to junior next season, where he will continue his OHL career with the Windsor Spitfires. Alex Beaucage, who was drafted 78th overall a year before Foudy, signed his ELC with the Avalanche after finishing his fourth season in the QMJHL. Beaucage closed his 2021 season with the Victoriaville Tigres after being traded from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in January. After scoring 40 goals a year earlier, Beaucage finished this season with 17 goals and 28 points in just 22 games. The right winger has scored six goals and added eleven assists in ten late-season games so far. Beaucage and the Tigres will take on the Val-dOr Foreurs in the QMJHL Championship, which starts on Thursday. If he turns 20 this summer, he will be eligible to return to junior next season as an over-ager. Chances are, Beaucage will play professionally with the Eagles next season.

