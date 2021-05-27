Paul Rouse: Rise of the Machines

This week brought another step in the rapid transformation of sports through technological change.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced that line judges will no longer be deployed at the US Open.

Instead, the last Grand Slam event of 2021 will use electronic line-calling technology on every track.

Last year, electronic calling technology was used in some jobs and also at the Australian Open. It’s a move that has been largely welcomed by players.

The USTA went even further, announcing that seven of the nine major tennis tournaments on the American Leg of the World Tennis Tour will use the technology on all courts this year.

Last year, in the two tournaments that used electronic calling, Hawk-Eye Live technology made approximately 314,000 calls and made them accurately.

The price for this accuracy is the loss of that drama of spectacular outbursts from aggrieved players who will now be deprived of the ability to throw a tantrum of disgust on line referees and match referees.

But what happens in tennis is only an indication of what’s going on in the sports world. Ultimately, this is a change that should lead to better officialization in every sport. For example, a sport like boxing is clearly ripe to be able to judge more accurately.

Changes in officiating is just one aspect of technological change that will matter in the coming years.

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to be enormous. Advances in computing power and in data collection and use, with the potential for improved cognitive skills in machines, will undoubtedly change many aspects of sport.

It will, of course, affect the sports activities in the way it enables unprecedented insight into consumer behavior and personalized marketing. The main question is to what extent AI will be applied to sports performance.

One of the great challenges in sport is how to use information, search evidence, prioritize what is considered most relevant and use it as a tool to improve performance.

The logic of AI is that it should enable an increasingly information-based approach to things like pre- and post-game analysis of both teams and their opponents. For example, a well-employed AI helps teams understand game patterns used by their opponents.

And in terms of player preparation, workouts will increasingly be personalized and managed through real-time information feedback to improve both technique and effort effectiveness. What all this is all about is not only the accuracy of information, but also the accuracy of the analysis and the accuracy of the application.

The big unknowable is the extent to which AI will play against the undeniable emotional aspect of sports. Will human behavior be so fundamentally changed by AI that emotional actions and reactions will be overwhelmed? And even if they are not overwhelmed, how much will they be tempered?

It will be fascinating to watch this unfold; emotion is fundamental to the meaning of sport, to the connections between participant and spectator, to the drama that unfolds. Any significant loss of emotion will diminish the experience and the spectacle.

What seems clear, however, is that in terms of the impact of the Internet, we are only at the beginning of the change it is bringing about in the way sports are organized. What’s also clear is that the Internet is doing a lot more than changing the way the world interacts with traditional sports. It has also nurtured a whole new field of sporting activity.

The great transformation of the new millennium is the growth of eSports, short for electronic sports. There is a huge variety of such games, including League of Legends, Mortal Kombat, FIFA, Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, Fortnite, NBA2K20, and Call of Duty, which fall into the broad categories of strategy games, shooters, and sports and racing simulations. .

In 2017, video game play was the largest consumer entertainment industry in the world, larger than both the movie and music industries. This vast hinterland of amateur players is the masses from which an elite of players has emerged to attain fame and fortune. These players participate in eSports competitions, which are organized as a spectator sport, involving professional participants and watched by viewers online or on television. Professional eSports players earn their money from tournament winnings, as well as sponsors and income from live streaming.

By 2020, more than 150 million people were watching eSports events every month and the industry was valued at more than 1 billion. The industry is driven by Asia, and the western world is now rapidly following suit.

The magnitude of the change is illustrated by the development of eSports programs in American universities and high schools. The inclusion of eSports in the 2018 Asian Games and the success of that recording show how far the discipline has come in a very short time.

Ultimately, eSports will take their place in the Olympics. Those who doubt that this should be the case should bear in mind that for the Tokyo Olympics (scheduled for 2020, but postponed by Covid) skateboarding was penalized to give just one example of a sport coming off the fringes mainstream as an Olympic sport.

The alternative is that eSports avoid the formal structures of the modern sports organizations that make up the Olympic Movement and its sports. That in itself would mean a rejection of the sporting traditions of the mainstream and would represent a massive shift in the organization of sport.

There is a contention that the logical end point for the technological change underway will be replacing humans with robots, whose talents will be refined time and again for improved performance. The sport that followed would be based entirely on entertainment, even voyeurism.

Specially developed robots already excel at achievements such as throwing three-pointers in basketball and table tennis, just to name two examples. It is true that robots currently have a range of motion far behind even non-elite athletes. But it took some five decades of computer programming for the supercomputer Deep Blue to beat world chess champion Garry Kasparov in one game. The prospect of highly developed robots competing at sporting events is realistic, even if not really imminent.

But while there is every likelihood that such a sports world will be created, it will be to increase what exists for humans, not displacement.

As history teaches us, of course, that the only inevitability is death. The nature of the change that is going on depends on the state of affairs of decisions made by people.

And the sheer unpredictability of what people decide, as well as the likelihood of mistakes, is the other great lesson in history. It’s a lesson that cost them their jobs as line judges. And many more losses are on the way.

– Paul Rouse is Professor of History at University College Dublin