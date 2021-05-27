Kick Times, TV plans for four of the USC football games in 2021





Football | May 27, 2021 THE ANGELS Kick-off times and TV plans have been set for four of the USC football games in 2021, including the first three games. USC kicks off its 2021 slate on September 4 of Labor Day weekend at the Colosseum with a 2pm PT match on Pac-12 Networks against defending Mountain West champion San José State. The Trojans will stay home the following week to open the Pac-12 game against Stanford on Sept. 11 with a FOX clash at 7:30 p.m. PT., The first-ever Pac-12 After Dark game to air on FOX. USC’s first road race of 2021 will follow on Sept. 18 when the Trojans visit Washington state, kicking off at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX. Last month, NBC announced that USC’s annual intersectional collision with Notre Dame will begin on its network on Oct. 23 in South Bend at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Start times and television networks for USC’s remaining 2021 regular season matches will be made 6 to 12 days prior to each match. The October 9 home game against Utah, part of Trojan Family Weekend, will be broadcast on FOX or FS1, but kick-time has yet to be determined. The Pac-12 has television agreements with ESPN (including ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC), FOX (including FS1), and Pac-12 Networks allowing live streaming of all conference school football matches in 2021 nationwide. To place your deposit on USC Football season tickets, click HERE. Mini-plan and single-game tickets go on sale in August. For more information on tickets, call 213-740-GOSC (4672). USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2021 Sept 4 San Jose State 2:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Networks)

September 11 Stanford 7:30 pm PT (FOX) September 18 in Washington state 12:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

Sept 25 Oregon State October 2 in Colorado

October 9, Utah (FOX / FS1) October 16 TO SEE WEEK

October 23 at Notre Dame 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT (NBC)

October 30, Arizona November 6 in the state of Arizona

November 13 in California

November 20 UCLA

November 27 BYU

