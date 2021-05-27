



James Bracey is a unique cricketer in the county game. No other player on the circuit today fulfills the same role: as a top-three batsman and wicket-keeper at the same time. It is a testament to Bracey’s versatility and broad gifts. But it is also a smart career move: it has resulted in Bracey standing in the test selection as a top three batsman or as a wicket-keeper. Originally selected for the New Zealand series as a backup in both positions, Ben Foakess’ injury means that Bracey will make his Test debut with Lords next week at the age of 24. Once upon a time, wicket-keepers were born; now they are being made more and more. Bracey is an emblem of the new school: predominantly a top-level batsman, even though he kept it at times, who has now become a goalkeeper-batsman. Braceys County Championship debut, as a 19-year-old in late 2016, came as specialist number three. He remained predominantly a batsman of the highest order for the next three seasons. By the end of 2019, Bracey had held for Gloucestershire just seven times in 32 championship games. It was still enough for England to identify him as a player with the potential to keep wicket in Test cricket. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground last February, when England Lions defeated Australia A for the first time ever in a first-class match, Bracey hit 65 from number six, then took four catches with wicket. As a goalkeeper, Bracey is not another Foakes, the player he is replacing. But he could be another Alec Stewart: a player whose athleticism and hard work drive also made a batsman a fine, reliable international goalkeeper. As Chris Read recently noted, the support provided to batsmen who become goalkeepers – through specialized coaching and a deeper understanding of the art – is better than ever. As a result, if a batsman goalkeeper is young enough and works hard enough, he never has. was also easier to turn them into a solid wicket-keeper. A predisposition for hard work has never been Bracey’s problem. As a child, only the family’s garden separated him from the Winterbourne Cricket Club, on the outskirts of Bristol. Bracey had the advantage of being a younger sibling, hardened by three years of playing with Sam, his older brother; Sam also started out with wicketkeeper before James. From the academy level at Gloucestershire, Bracey has always been known for his focus and dedication in training, always aiming to explore his full potential as a cricketer. He used feedback from England’s scouting intent to become more disciplined outside the stump. To improve his play against the short ball, the Gloucestershires coaches threw tennis balls at his head from close range; he has even done boxing drills to improve his balance and how to dodge the ball. But Braceys path differs from the archetypal modern English Test batsman in two ways. First, he did not go to a private school. Second, Bracey went to college and studied sports science and business management at Loughborough University; he was undaunted when he didn’t freshen the college side. Full-time education was a good education in the time management and multitasking skills a wicket-keeper needs. Batsmen keepers are traditionally seen as flamboyant hitters – think Stewart, Adam Gilchrist, Rishabh Pant – but Bracey’s style at the crease is totally less demonstrative. While England has become accustomed to welcoming unorthodox batsmen in recent years, the left-handed compactness and solid technique of Bracey’s play bears some resemblance to Andrew Strauss’s.

