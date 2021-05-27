NBC Sports ranks Longhorns uniforms among the best





We know that the blue blood schools around the college football landscape tend to respect the level of tradition in which they use in their uniforms week after week. And that goes for the Texas football program, which has one of the more famous sets of uniforms and one of the most recognizable logos in all sports. The overall level of respect and marketability was recognized for the Longhorns in one of the offseason uniform rankings, this time done by NBC Sports recently. NBC Sports ranked the top 25 best college football uniforms based on what appeared to be just a general criterion of marketability and how much they catch the eye. On this list, the Longhorns were pretty highly regarded, ranking second in the top 25 uniforms in all of college football. The only team that the Longhorns were behind here were the Oregon Ducks, who took first place. Texas football uniforms hold respect on the national scene Here’s more on what this NBC Sports piece had to say on the issue of coming second on the list of the best uniforms in college football. Burn orange, white helmets, simple longhorn logo and they have been the same for a long time. The football program as a whole may not be quite back, but Texas uniforms never left. There was not much to say about Longhorn uniforms. Keeping it simple and traditional is the name of the game for the uniforms at the Forty Acres, and it has worked for a long time. Being able to appreciate the tradition and simplicity of the Longhorns uniforms, and helmets in particular, is part of what makes them so special. Texas has tried a number of alternatives in the past, with varying degrees of success, but it’s hard to beat the traditional orange and white uniforms and helmets. Texas is ready to take to the field in their traditional burnt orange and white uniforms under a new head coach, Steve Sarkisian. And Sark is about to kick off summer workouts for the Longhorns with a new group of additions to the program.

