The Recorder – Bulletin Board: Greenfield Tennis Association awards scholarships





Published: 5/26/2021 9:01:17 PM

The Greenfield Tennis Association is awarding scholarships of $ 250 each to Greenfields Jacob Frank, Turners Falls Isabelle Farrick and Frontiers Mary Laurens, all high school tennis players graduating this year. These awards are the first in what the GTA aims to be an annual scholarship program, designed to reward young high school tennis players for their academic success and their commitment to social ideals. It’s more for students who have shown their dedication to the game and are extraordinary young citizens, said Brian Lamoresaid, head of the GTA’s membership committee. We don’t just care about the public clay courts, we also care about the future of our community. The three won the scholarship not only because of their skill on the tennis court, but also because they were leaders, were good students, and had exemplary character. Softball for young people GGSL Chloe Bigelow drove a few runs, Tayler Bergeron hit an RBI single, and Bianca Reynolds and Olivia Lemay each had a hit to lead Camelot Cleaners to a 10-9 win over Pelletier Electric in a Greenfield Girls Softball League Ponytail game on Wednesday. Ava Worden struckout four in the circle for Pelletier, while Emmy Nash had three hits and an RBI and Emma Peterson had an RBI-single. Freedom Credit Union and Elks Club competed for a 4-4 tie in aLil Nipper game on Tuesday. Aurora Reynolds and Amelie Gauthier each went 3-for-4 for the Elks, with Reynolds scoring a few points. Raine Wonsey was 3-for-3 and scored a run. Miley Frey and Kamryn Beck each had three hits for Freedom, and Elise Laprade added a few hits. Youth baseball GMLB Carter Gerry and Conner Bergeron each pitched a few innings and combined to hit 11 outs as Dennys’ Pantry took a 10-4 win over Smittys Pub on Wednesday in Triple A action. TevaarissHall tripled while Bergeron doubled and singled and Nick Ward hit an RBI-single to win for Dennys. Bryce Zraunig, Casey Burke and Nolan Kalinowski each hit safely in the loss to Smittys, with Zraunig making three impressive pop-up catches behind the plate. In Single A play, Leo McDonald had three extra basehits, Andrew Quintana and Noah Stoffolano each had three hits and Eli Skinder had four hits, including a triple when Fitzgerald Real Estate beat Pioneer Valley Tire 18-17 on Wednesday. Carson White had three hits, Jackson Puchalski drilled two triples, Jackson Baker had four RBI’s, and Preston Charboneau added four runs for Pioneer Valley. Co-ed softball Jade Cuevas singled and tripled, Josh Lashway, Jeff Gibson and Yohenny Pinentel each had two hits and three RBI’s, and Jake Benedict had three hits and two RBI’s when the Liberty Tax Sharks defeated Riffs North 19-14 in a Greenfield Co-ed softball game on Wednesday. Brian Sicard hit a homerun, a single and two RBI’s for Riffs, with Seth Dellert and Nick Martin each recording two hits and Davin Ojala hitting safely three times. golf Thomas Memorial Paul Cloutier finished with the best points quota of the week of plus-7 in the Knights of Columbus League at Thomas Memorial Golf Course. Jim Welcome, Rod Brunelle and Reggie Stevens were in second place with scores of plus-6. Brunelle won closest to the pin at No. 7 (3-1) while Frank Penny was the winner at No. 9 (8-10). Rod Herzig, Steve Call, Ed Baker, Stephan Smith, Slan Wondoloski, and Mike Beauregard all won skins.







