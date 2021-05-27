Join the North Yorkshires | Vacation Activity Program News





Organizations in North Yorkshire are invited to apply for grants for healthy holiday activities for young people.

A broad program of sports coaching, creative sessions and performing arts and healthy eating sessions will be rolled out across the district for children and young people during the summer holidays. We have commissioned North Yorkshire Together – a partnership between Rural Arts, North Yorkshire Sport and North Yorkshire Youth – to oversee a program of various holiday activities. As the summer holidays approach, North Yorkshire Together is inviting other organizations to join them in offering the FEAST holiday activity program. They encourage vacation activity providers – including volunteer groups, sports coaching organizations, arts organizations, and schools – to apply for grants to provide summer vacation activities. Cllr Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Education and Skills said, “Keeping kids busy with healthy activities during the long summer vacation is vital. It can combat social isolation among young people, introduce them to new experiences, discover hidden talents and develop new skills that can help them in everyday life. “Whether offering activities such as table tennis or cricket coaching, modeling sessions, nature walks or helping them grow their own fruits and vegetables – there are so many valuable opportunities we can offer children in North Yorkshire.” One organization that has signed up is Selfa, a charity that supports children and families in Skipton and Craven who are struggling with vulnerabilities. Emma Pears, Chief Officer at Selfa, said: “Summer vacation can be a very challenging time for parents dealing with complex problems at home, so they can support families who qualify for free school meals by providing a hot meal in the home. mid-day will allow them to eat more healthily during the six-week break. “We also look forward to offering free activities for children through the FEAST program, including a range of sports and games, all of which aim to increase activity levels and provide lots of fun for all involved. “We found the application process very easy and North Yorkshire Sport was on hand to help with any of our questions. I would encourage other providers to speak to North Yorkshire Sport if they are interested in applying, they are very flexible and flexible in helping organizations that want to be part of this great program. We just can’t wait to get started now! “ Funding for the program comes from the Department for Education’s Holiday Activities and Food Program, to provide vacation club places to children who qualify for free school meals. The activities should be a mix of engaging activities and teach children about health and nutrition, as well as provide them with healthy nutrition. North Yorkshire Together can support organizations to access healthy food options when needed. The activities should also enable children; be active during school holidays;

Participate in activities that support the development of resilience, character and well-being, along with their broader level of education

Be safe and not socially isolated The holiday clubs are available to all students in North Yorkshire, but are free for families eligible for free school meals. Any organization interested in participating must register no later than June 7th information about applying for and downloading an application form. North Yorkshire Sport will provide a webinar overview of the program and the available support for organizations, where people can also ask all their questions. The webinars will take place on May 28 at 1:00 pm and on June 2 at 6:00 pm and on June 17 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm for schools. Book a webinar on North Yorkshire Sport. Anyone with further questions can email; [email protected]

