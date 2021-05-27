Big Ten Network, ESPN and FOX announce early season football schedules





[2021 Composite Football Schedule] Big Ten Network, ESPN and FOX Sports announced their coverage for games during the first three weeks of the 2021 Big Ten football season and other select games later in the season. Details for those games can be found below. In addition, tee times were announced for all 14 school homecoming games, along with the Big Ten Football Championship Game on FOX and bowl games televised by ESPN. Television designations that have not been announced for homecoming games will be released at a later date and may be broadcast on Big Ten Network, ESPN, FOX or FS1. Saturday, August 28 Nebraska near Illinois | 1:00 pm | FOX Thursday September 2 Temple in Rutgers | 6:30 PM | Big Ten Network

State of Ohio in Minnesota | 8 pm | FOX Friday 3 Sept. Michigan State at Northwestern | 9 pm | ESPN Saturday, September 4 Western Michigan in Michigan | 12 hours | ESPN

Fordham at Nebraska | 12 hours | Big Ten Network

Penn State in Wisconsin | 12 hours | FOX

Indiana near Iowa | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network

West Virginia in Maryland | 3:30 pm | ESPN

Oregon State in Purdue | 7 pm | FS1

UTSA at Illinois | 7:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network Saturday September 11th Illinois at Virginia | 11 hours | ACC network

Youngstown State in Michigan State | 12 hours | Big Ten Network

Miami (OH) at Minnesota | 12 hours | ESPNU

Indiana State at Northwestern | 12 hours | Big Ten Network

Oregon in the state of Ohio | 12 hours | FOX

Rutgers at Syracuse | 2.00 pm | ACC network

Purdue at UConn | 15 hours | CBS Sports Network

Iowa at Iowa State | 3:30 pm | ABC

Buffalo near Nebraska | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network

Ball State at Penn State | 3:30 pm | FS1

Eastern Michigan in Wisconsin | 7 pm | FS1

Idaho near Indiana | 7:30 PM | Big Ten Network

Howard at Maryland | 7:30 PM | Big Ten Network

Washington near Michigan | 7:30 PM | ABC Friday 17 Sept. Maryland near Illinois | 9 pm | FS1 Saturday, September 18 Cincinnati at Indiana | 12 hours | ABC or ESPN

Northern Illinois in Michigan | 12 hours | Big Ten Network

Michigan State in Miami (FL) | 12 hours | ABC or ESPN

Nebraska near Oklahoma | 12 hours | FOX

Minnesota near Colorado | 1:00 pm | Pac-12 network

Purdue at Notre Dame | 2.30 pm | NBC

Kent State in Iowa | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network

Tulsa, Ohio | 3:30 pm | FS1

Delaware at Rutgers | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network

Northwestern at Duke | 4 pm | ACC network

Auburn at Penn State | 7:30 PM | ABC Saturday, September 25 Notre Dame vs Wisconsin | 12 hours | FOX

Bowling Green in Minnesota | 12 hours | ESPN network TBD (HC)

Rutgers at Michigan | 3:30 pm | TV to be determined (HC)

Indiana at Western Kentucky | 8 pm | CBS Sports Network Friday October 1 Iowa near Maryland | 8 pm | FS1 Saturday, October 2 Minnesota at Purdue | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)

Northwestern in Nebraska | 7:30 PM | TV to be determined (HC)

Western Kentucky in the State of Michigan | 7:30 PM | TV to be determined (HC) Saturday, October 9 Maryland, Ohio | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)

Michigan State in Rutgers | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)

Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 PM or 4:00 PM | TV to be determined (HC)

Penn State in Iowa | To be determined | FOX or FS1 Saturday October 16 Michigan State in Indiana | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)

Rutgers at Northwestern | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)

Purdue near Iowa | 3:30 pm | TV to be determined (HC) Saturday, October 23 Illinois at Penn State | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC) Saturday, October 30 Iowa near Wisconsin | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)

Indiana near Maryland | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC) Saturday, November 20 Nebraska near Wisconsin | Time to be determined | ESPN network to be determined Friday, November 26 Iowa near Nebraska | 1:30 PM | Big Ten Network Saturday, November 27 Ohio State in Michigan | 12 hours | FOX Saturday December 4 Big Ten Football Championship Game | 8 pm | FOX Big Ten Bowl Games Monday December 27 Quick Lane Bowl v MAC | 11 hours | ESPN Tuesday December 28 Guaranteed Bowl vs. Big 12 | 10:15 PM | ESPN Wednesday December 29 New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC | 2:15 pm | ESPN Thursday December 30 Transperfect Music City Bowl vs. SEC | 15 hours | ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 | 10:30 pm | ESPN Saturday January 1, 2022 Outback Bowl vs. SEC | 12 hours | ESPN2

Vrbo Citrus Bowl vs. SEC | 1:00 pm | ABC

Rose Bowl game against Pac-12 | 5:00 pm | ESPN GVB semifinals and remaining New Years Six Bowls Thursday December 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | 7 pm | ESPN Friday December 31 CFP Semi-Final at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | 3:30 PM or 7:30 PM | ESPN

Semi-Final CFP at the Capital One Orange Bowl | 3:30 PM or 7:30 PM | ESPN Saturday January 1 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | 1:00 pm | ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl | 8.45 pm | ESPN Monday January 10 College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T | 8 pm | ESPN All times ET

(HC) indicates Homecoming







