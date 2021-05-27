Sports
Big Ten Network, ESPN and FOX announce early season football schedules
Big Ten Network, ESPN and FOX Sports announced their coverage for games during the first three weeks of the 2021 Big Ten football season and other select games later in the season. Details for those games can be found below.
In addition, tee times were announced for all 14 school homecoming games, along with the Big Ten Football Championship Game on FOX and bowl games televised by ESPN. Television designations that have not been announced for homecoming games will be released at a later date and may be broadcast on Big Ten Network, ESPN, FOX or FS1.
Saturday, August 28
Nebraska near Illinois | 1:00 pm | FOX
Thursday September 2
Temple in Rutgers | 6:30 PM | Big Ten Network
State of Ohio in Minnesota | 8 pm | FOX
Friday 3 Sept.
Michigan State at Northwestern | 9 pm | ESPN
Saturday, September 4
Western Michigan in Michigan | 12 hours | ESPN
Fordham at Nebraska | 12 hours | Big Ten Network
Penn State in Wisconsin | 12 hours | FOX
Indiana near Iowa | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network
West Virginia in Maryland | 3:30 pm | ESPN
Oregon State in Purdue | 7 pm | FS1
UTSA at Illinois | 7:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Saturday September 11th
Illinois at Virginia | 11 hours | ACC network
Youngstown State in Michigan State | 12 hours | Big Ten Network
Miami (OH) at Minnesota | 12 hours | ESPNU
Indiana State at Northwestern | 12 hours | Big Ten Network
Oregon in the state of Ohio | 12 hours | FOX
Rutgers at Syracuse | 2.00 pm | ACC network
Purdue at UConn | 15 hours | CBS Sports Network
Iowa at Iowa State | 3:30 pm | ABC
Buffalo near Nebraska | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network
Ball State at Penn State | 3:30 pm | FS1
Eastern Michigan in Wisconsin | 7 pm | FS1
Idaho near Indiana | 7:30 PM | Big Ten Network
Howard at Maryland | 7:30 PM | Big Ten Network
Washington near Michigan | 7:30 PM | ABC
Friday 17 Sept.
Maryland near Illinois | 9 pm | FS1
Saturday, September 18
Cincinnati at Indiana | 12 hours | ABC or ESPN
Northern Illinois in Michigan | 12 hours | Big Ten Network
Michigan State in Miami (FL) | 12 hours | ABC or ESPN
Nebraska near Oklahoma | 12 hours | FOX
Minnesota near Colorado | 1:00 pm | Pac-12 network
Purdue at Notre Dame | 2.30 pm | NBC
Kent State in Iowa | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network
Tulsa, Ohio | 3:30 pm | FS1
Delaware at Rutgers | 3:30 pm | Big Ten Network
Northwestern at Duke | 4 pm | ACC network
Auburn at Penn State | 7:30 PM | ABC
Saturday, September 25
Notre Dame vs Wisconsin | 12 hours | FOX
Bowling Green in Minnesota | 12 hours | ESPN network TBD (HC)
Rutgers at Michigan | 3:30 pm | TV to be determined (HC)
Indiana at Western Kentucky | 8 pm | CBS Sports Network
Friday October 1
Iowa near Maryland | 8 pm | FS1
Saturday, October 2
Minnesota at Purdue | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Northwestern in Nebraska | 7:30 PM | TV to be determined (HC)
Western Kentucky in the State of Michigan | 7:30 PM | TV to be determined (HC)
Saturday, October 9
Maryland, Ohio | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Michigan State in Rutgers | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 PM or 4:00 PM | TV to be determined (HC)
Penn State in Iowa | To be determined | FOX or FS1
Saturday October 16
Michigan State in Indiana | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Rutgers at Northwestern | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Purdue near Iowa | 3:30 pm | TV to be determined (HC)
Saturday, October 23
Illinois at Penn State | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Saturday, October 30
Iowa near Wisconsin | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Indiana near Maryland | 12 hours | TV to be determined (HC)
Saturday, November 20
Nebraska near Wisconsin | Time to be determined | ESPN network to be determined
Friday, November 26
Iowa near Nebraska | 1:30 PM | Big Ten Network
Saturday, November 27
Ohio State in Michigan | 12 hours | FOX
Saturday December 4
Big Ten Football Championship Game | 8 pm | FOX
Big Ten Bowl Games
Monday December 27
Quick Lane Bowl v MAC | 11 hours | ESPN
Tuesday December 28
Guaranteed Bowl vs. Big 12 | 10:15 PM | ESPN
Wednesday December 29
New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC | 2:15 pm | ESPN
Thursday December 30
Transperfect Music City Bowl vs. SEC | 15 hours | ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 | 10:30 pm | ESPN
Saturday January 1, 2022
Outback Bowl vs. SEC | 12 hours | ESPN2
Vrbo Citrus Bowl vs. SEC | 1:00 pm | ABC
Rose Bowl game against Pac-12 | 5:00 pm | ESPN
GVB semifinals and remaining New Years Six Bowls
Thursday December 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | 7 pm | ESPN
Friday December 31
CFP Semi-Final at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | 3:30 PM or 7:30 PM | ESPN
Semi-Final CFP at the Capital One Orange Bowl | 3:30 PM or 7:30 PM | ESPN
Saturday January 1
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | 1:00 pm | ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl | 8.45 pm | ESPN
Monday January 10
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T | 8 pm | ESPN
All times ET
(HC) indicates Homecoming
