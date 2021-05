Cricket: Devon Conway nails Blackcaps opening audition with undefeated half century in intrasquad warm-up match

Conway’s innings became all the more impressive as he scored his runs against international teammates Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Jacob Duffy. The openers stopped after lunch to let their teammates hit under English conditions, as Colin de Grandhomme (54 not out) and Doug Bracewell (50 not out) also scored points. All told, Latham’s XI closed the opening day and their innings 289/6. But the day was not a success for Ross Taylor, from LBW for nine and Tom Blundell, trailing behind by BJ Watling for eight. After the game, Conway says the chance to spend time in the middle with Latham was invaluable. “The Latham XI was doing well today,” said Conway. “Luckily we’re both left-handed so I could just feed on a few things he was doing. Just ask him questions. [on] how to approach it. “It was pretty cool. We spent some time there, we built quite a partnership together and [I] I need to know what it’s like to hit with the captain. “ Conway also addressed the elephant in the room about his inexperience to open the hitting of the red ball. Most of Conway’s time hitting in New Zealand has come in at number 3, but the opening spot could be his only entry into the Blackcaps test squad at this point, with a solid mid-order from Williamson, Taylor and Henry Nicholls. “There probably isn’t that much of a difference to be honest. If you hit three, you could be over in the first. “It’s about supporting your game plan, supporting the way you play and staying true to it as much as possible regardless of the situation. It’s about adapting on the surface and being positive everywhere. “I would like to think of myself as a man who would really hit anything. If the opportunity arises to improve the order in test cricket … I would love to take that with both hands. “It’s just a number. Ultimately, it’s about adapting to different scenarios and situations of the game and just hitting it.” With the ball, Wagner was the bowlers’ choice for the Williamson XI, with 2/18 of 15 overs, while Southee had 2/25 of 14, with Taylor and Blundell as wickets. Uncapped all-rounder Rachin Ravindra also impressed with a neat left arm spider display, 2/39 from 10 overs, with the wickets of Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.

