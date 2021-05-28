Duda guest on the podcast Twins Talk Table Tennis





Extraordinary days are behind Benedikt Duda: Two successes at the Düsseldorf Masters were crowned with the nomination for the Olympic Games for the leader of the TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt. Duda has now revealed why the Masters comes in handy and how he looks at the past and the upcoming season in the Bundesliga (TTBL) table tennis. Benedikt Duda has clear words for the past second half of the table tennis Bundesliga (TTBL). “Really puked him” was the performance with the TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt, said the 27-year-old in the podcast “Gemini talk table tennisAfter Bergneustadt was finally on the play-off track after the first half of the season, the team crashed to seventh place in the second half of the season and eventually landed two points behind fourth place ASV Grünwettersbach. “We could have gotten more out of the season”, Duda summed up. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out in the most important matches: first in the last doubles match against Grünwettersbach, then we give away endless match points against Bad Königshofen. Then you are in a downward trend. The number 40 in the world is hoping for next season. on the return of the fans to the halls: “With the spectators in the hall, we always get a few percent more out of it,” he said. “Would have admitted Dang Qiu” Before the 2021/22 season starts, however, Duda is in for a highlight: last week, his nomination to the selection for the Olympic Games was announced, the 27-year-old is going to Tokyo with Timo Boll, Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick. Franziska. He was of course “very pleased” with the nomination, Duda explained and added, referring to the competitive situation: “It was a tough battle for fourth place. If I hadn’t been nominated, I would of course have allowed my doubles partner Dang Qiu. “ Duda is currently experiencing successful weeks at the Düsseldorf Masters. The Bergneustädter won both the fifth and sixth tournament, and last Sunday he won the final against Anton Källberg (Borussia Düsseldorf). “The Düsseldorf Masters comes in very handy,” said Duda of the tournament series. “You can try different things there – and when they succeed, you also gain confidence.” In the current episode of the podcast “Twins Talk Table Tennis” you can hear what Duda thinks of the German offspring, what role his family plays in his career, how he organizes his training and why he only started table tennis when he was. ten. Listen to the full episode Post photo above: Benedikt Duda (Photo: BeLa Sport photo)







