After defying Father Time in the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH In the end it’s all the same whether we cheer Tom Brady on to win a Super Bowl at 43, marvel at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, rally at the Colonial Bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson reveal some 50-year-old magic tricks.

At some point, it’s all about slowing down the acceptance of our own mortality.

Sports fans make their own choices when it comes to loyalty, but it seems like all of our ears perk up a bit when it comes to someone beating Father Time. Last weekend, when Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major championship along South Carolina’s sandy shores, that guaranteed extra screams and looks at Phil at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Mickelson is a two-time champion.

Some of the same folks who cringe at the idea of ​​returning to the office at 9 a.m. in a post-Zoom world managed to make their way to colonial parking lots and shuttle buses in time to the 10th tee at 8 : 4 pm Thursday to encircle. That’s when Mickelson and local hero Jordan Spieth and last year’s colonial champion Daniel Berger entered the fray as the entire galleries returned to this track, which hosted the first PGA Tour event during the quarantine last June.

In a week where some of us were already feeling older than usual (Bob Dylan turned 80 on Tuesday), Phil was here to show us that life really starts at 50 … as long as you can do the occasional 366 meter ride starting as he did Sunday in Kiawah.

Sadly, this turned out to be a day that only made the PGA Championship more remarkable as Mickelson returned to the kind of golf he’d been producing for most of the past year. Struggling to find fairways he might get away with in the pine straw at the Masters, but not Colonial Mickelson’s thick rough shot 3-over-par 73. That didn’t put him in the top 90 of 121 that came on Thursday, and Phil understands he may only have one more round to play before heading home to prepare for the Junes US Open at Torrey Pines.

I’m still optimistic, ”he said. Tomorrow I will have a good lap, but unfortunately I shot myself a bit in the foot the first day. But you never know. ‘

I can’t give you an exact moment when Phil’s army turned into a Spieth gallery when he shot down a tournament-leading 63. But early on, the crowd wanted to follow Phil fist pumps and thumbs up signs after monster putts and bunker blasts for birdies. They wanted more of what they saw last weekend when he held off Brooks Koepka to win his sixth major championship.

They have not understood that. Mickelson made about a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and then ended his round with a 7-meter birdie on 9. Along the way, Mickelson hit six of the 14 fairways, occasionally missing by wide margins while he to pars when you don’t make five bogeys. Twice one of the greatest flop shot artists of all time simply raised those shots into bunkers right in front of him.

That’s something most of us who crossed the 50 barrier can identify with.

You can’t just play this course, because then you have tree problems, which I had repeatedly, ”said Mickelson. I was a bit antsy. What would the word be? The word would be restless. As if I just couldn’t be calmed down in that same frame of mind. ‘

Strange that the man who was so serene in holding back Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen while fighting the extreme challenges of a 7,800-meter track couldn’t relax and unwind in quaint little Colonial. But this is golf after all.

The local Mickelson fans saw the Mickelson missing six cuts and finishing outside the top 20 in all 14 events he had played since the start of the fall season. I think that’s what made last weeks triumph so shocking.

That a golfer could win a major at age 50 is less difficult to imagine than what Brady does in the NFL at his age. Stewart Cink won his departure from Hilton Head in April, a month before he turned 48. Golfers in their mid to late 40s win tournaments every year.

But there’s something about the half-century mark that we all recognize as a little especially daunting, maybe when that day comes and goes all too soon for us and so we saw a little bit of ourselves in that PGA win even if none of us 300 meters two woods around the local munis.

Thursday, now that Phil was more like us (on a whole different level of course). Not being able to calm our nerves and unwind and do the things we always knew to do is familiar territory. This world is designed to make us feel the miles in our bones. Phil Mickelson reminded us that he is not exempt on that point either.

Find more golf coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.