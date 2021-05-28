Amazon shoppers love the Werena pleated tennis skirt for the summer





It’s the summer of the tennis skirt, at least according to TikTok. An item once reserved to wear on the court, the tennis skirt has made its way into mainstream fashion and appears as a sporty yet stylish replacement for your usual skirt. If you haven’t tried the style yourself, a popular one “absofreakinglutely cute“Amazon option might be the perfect starting point.

Browse Amazon and you won’t find a shortage of sporty skirt options. Finding your perfect fit all comes down to personal preference, and according to multiple Amazon reviewers, the Werena pleated tennis skirt is the ultimate mix of comfort, fit and design.

Buy it! Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt, $ 20.99- $ 23.99; amazon.com

Available in 15 colorful options, including a light bubblegum pink and basic black, the Werena Plissé Tennis Skirt has earned high praise from shoppers. What makes this particular option so special? Well, according to a reviewer, it’s all about the fit. “This skirt is so cute and so flattering. The high waist, the pleated style at the back, the pockets … this skirt has it all.”

Together with the always welcome addition of pockets (three in total), the skirt has the extra protection of an inner pant. As a customer said it, “Although I have not worn it for tennis / sports, I feel that it is much more comfortable than the other skirts. The material of the underpants is soft and stretchy and does not roll up. Move smoothly.”

If you’re still about to spend the summer in celebrity-approved tennis skirts, this particular style has a big advantage too. “The folds on the back make it very flirty and give me a butt”, one customer wrote. Another customer even reported feeling they had a “JLO booty”, writing that it “gives me the illusion of some perky booty I once had.”

