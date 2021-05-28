Ted Nolan: It took actions, not words, to combat racism in hockey

Ted Nolan has faced racism throughout his decades of association with hockey.

He recalls a coach who made fun of him by saying he was “maneuverable by chopping the puck with a tomahawk”.

Despite some recent initiatives by the NHL to promote the growing diversity within hockey, Nolan says not much has actually changed.

“You don’t see much of a difference,” said Nolan, a longtime coach at the NHL, Major Junior and International level. “It’s the same thing, but I think we just get a little bit better with words to make it sound like we’re doing better.”

The ugly side of hockey was on full display earlier this week. Ethan Bear, a native defender with the Edmonton Oilers, said he received numerous racist reports after his team was swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the opening round of the NHL playoffs. A bear giveaway led to the Jets tying run in the final game.

The Oilers backed Bear with a strongly worded statement, and teammates, including team captain and NHL season champion Connor McDavid, expressed support on social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also released a statement about Bear.

“Racism and hatred have no place on the ice, off the ice, online or offline,” he said on Twitter. “Were with you, Ethan and we stand with you and hockey fans across the country against this unacceptable behavior facing far too many indigenous peoples.”

When it comes to the sports community, Nolan, an Ojibwa from the Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Says that feelings of solidarity are not enough.

“It’s time in sports, especially hockey, for you to take a firm stance on these kinds of comments,” Nolan said in a phone interview Thursday. “We have passed the stage of just saying words, you have to start doing some actions.

“Find out who these people are and ban them from our arenas and our facilities. We don’t need such people. ‘

Nolan said changes need to be made at the grassroots level, as well as in the higher echelons of the sport, to combat incidents of racism in hockey.

“You still hear about crazy stories of racism with 12-year-olds and fans yelling at them,” Nolan said.

“I think society in general, we need to give people a better education so that all people are equal,” he added. We all have sensitivities. We all have emotions. We all have families. We are all proud of who we are as individuals. And because we play a sport, it doesn’t separate us from who we are as humans. “

Nolan said more diversity is needed in the game. Not just on the ice, but critically on a management level.

“Children imitate what they see,” Nolan said. “They see people who look like them, they get inspired.

“Not everyone is going to be a player, but some people could be scouts, they could be analysts and GMs and management, all those professions. But if you don’t have anyone like you in that groundbreaking position, it’s pretty hard to get into .

“If you don’t have anyone who knows who you are and where you come from and the feelings we’re going through, it’s extremely difficult. So we just need more people like us who can inspire and provide opportunities.”

Nolan was one of those pioneers who had a very successful coaching run with Sault Ste of the Ontario Hockey League. Marie Greyhounds, including two league titles and a Memorial Cup triumph between 1990-91 and 1992-93, in a chance to take the reins with an NHL team.

Nolan took over an underachieving Buffalo squad and turned the Sabers into Northeast Division champions within two years, a feat that saw him be awarded the Jack Adams Award as NHL Coach of the Year in 1997.

But instead of seeing his star rise, Nolan was out of work after a tumultuous changing of the guard in Buffalo.

It would be eight years before he found a new job as a head coach in the NHL, when he was hired by the New York Islanders for the 2006-07 season. The previous year, he had led the Moncton Wildcats to the Quebec Major Junior League title.

“It was frustrating anyway,” said Nolan, 63, of his lack of NHL opportunities. ‘Then your anger will get the better of you and that’s not good.

“You just have to sit back and analyze that now you have the chance to hopefully have an even bigger impact on trying to make it a little bit easier for the next generation.”

After two years with the Islanders, Nolan coached in the American Hockey League and the Latvian national team before returning to the Sabers for the 2013-14 season.

He was fired after the Sabers missed the playoffs in two years with Nolan at the helm. He said his phone has been silent ever since.

“You look at the recruiting practices in the competition. It’s almost like you recycle all the time because those are the guys you grew up with. Those are the friends you have, and that’s your comfort zone,” he said.

“When I was released, no team called me and said, ‘Do you want to be an assistant coach? Do you want to be a scout? We would love to have you.’ No one called, it’s extremely difficult if you have to go through that.

“So hopefully we have some pioneers who will be hired for management positions so they can scout, manage and participate in this great game more of our people.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2021.