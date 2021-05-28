La Rose begs for help | Local sports





These times are extremely tough in the Covid-19. And every time we have a land closure, I go through tremendous mental and physical stress. It’s time, after 25 years of teaching table tennis in this country, someone comes forward to help me. Allow me to relax and just enjoy the rest of my life. The emotional request for help came from veteran table tennis coach Dennis La Rose in a WhatsApp voice message to the Express. I am a para athlete representing Trinidad and Tobago since 2014. I am also a table tennis coach for Carenage Blasters. Coaching table tennis is not a paid job. You do get a stipend, but the stipend fluctuates depending on the number of children you have. La Rose has suffered from it since the outbreak of the corona virus in March last year. The government’s Stay at Home order had a huge impact on his income for 2020. But thanks to generous donations from the Cleopatra Borel Foundation, one-time food and salary relief grants from the Department of Social Development and Family Services, and the help of his parents indictment and other benefactors, La Rose weathered the storm. The Borel Foundation stood out during the time of need in La Roses by running errands and partially funding the repair of polio patients’ leg braces and purchasing a new pair of custom-made shoes. The Foundation also sought an anonymous donor to cover brace repair and the balance of the shoe purchase. A year later, however, La Rose is again in dire need. Now that the country is in a state of emergency and club sport has been halted, the coach has no source of income. I’ve been trying for years and asking the government of Trinidad and Tobago, social welfare, the Ministry of Sports, the Paralympic and Olympic committees, the Table Tennis Federation, and my cries just keep falling on deaf ears, La Rose lamented, his voice broke as he fought back tears. La Rose is a T & Ts top development coach and has consistently been producing national champions in the age group for a few decades now. He has also coached two Caribbean junior champions. In 2008 La Rose guided Kenwin Small to the regional title. Midas’ touch coach also sent Aaron Wilson to the title in 2015 and 2016. La Rose is responsible for the development of Wilsons from a six-year-old beginner to one of the top players in the English-speaking Caribbean. Wilson is T&T’s best home player. Despite all his good work on the table over the years, La Rose faces an uncertain future as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc here in T&T. He fears there won’t be a party mood when he hits an important milestone on July 2. I will be turning 60 in the next two months, and I am tired, frustrated, and fed up. I think it’s time for the authorities or someone to hear my crying and help me, La Rose ended. Get me out of this poverty. Anyone willing to provide assistance can contact La Rose at 732-5544.







