Even with 22 [returning starters], it’s still a different team ‘





It was at Raymond James Stadium where the 2020 NFL season ended with the celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory in the Super Bowl. It’s at Raymond James Stadium where the 2021 NFL season kicks off with the Buccaneers defending their Super Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys. In between, the Bucs made some history by ensuring that all 22 Super Bowl starters would be back for 2021 and become the first reigning champions to keep their Super Bowl starts since the 1977 Raiders. However, for Buc’s defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, a lot will have changed between that Super Bowl win and the 2021 opener, even if the names are all the same. “Even with 22 [starters returning], it’s still a different team. It’s a different team, ”Bowles said via a team transcript on Thursday. We made some adjustments so that we could improve at it. We know some things that hurt us. As a team, we have to brag again, redo our chemistry and everything else to try to get better from there and start from the bottom up. I think if you go into the season and say we’re the best dog, we’ve already lost. We start at the bottom and we start working up again. “ Bowles was the architect of a great, if often overshadowed, Buccaneers championship-winning defense last season. He was also part of a championship-winning defense with Washington in 1987. As that squad rolled to a Super Bowl XXII victory over the Denver Broncos, Washington struggled with a 7-9 campaign the following season and missed a return trip to the play offs, let alone a repeat like champions. Can Bowles draw on that experience to help the Bucs? He doesn’t think so. Washington’s demise came, in his opinion, from injuries. In order for Tampa Bay to rise again, he is steadfast in the belief that the Bucs must start over as the 2021 Buccaneers and not the 2020 version, no matter how successful that couple was. “I don’t think anything can help us, we had a lot of injuries the following year. I think we ended the season with only three defensive starters playing,” Bowles said. “But I don’t think we can go back to last year. We have to move forward to this year.

