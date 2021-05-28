Cricket Victoria confirms the new model of the player path





Cricket Victoria has confirmed its new player pathway model, which will give young players from all over the state the opportunity to showcase their talent. Cricket Victoria has confirmed its new player pathway model, which will give young players from all over the state the opportunity to showcase their talent. The streamlined model is designed to support and develop future Australian and premium players, while also ensuring that young cricketers form a lifelong bond with the game. A cricketer’s path to Cricket Victoria’s Emerging Players program takes place in three stages: ‘Be Exposed’, ‘Be Challenged’ and ‘Be Prepared’. For a young male player, their first foray into representative cricket in the ‘Be Exposed’ stage will take place at under 14s and under 15s through the Victorian Metropolitan Cricket Union’s (VMCU) Russell Allan Shield, the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) JG Craig Shield and the Junior Country Week of the Victorian Country Cricket League (VCCL) for regional players. At the under-16 level, male players from all over the state advance to the Youth Premier League in the ‘Be Challenged’ stage. This program is overseen by Cricket Victoria’s Coaching and Talent specialists and can lead to further opportunities in the under 17 Emerging Players program. In the ‘Be Prepared’ phase, the Dowling Shield returns with less than 17 players linking to a Premier Club. This is the Pathway’s finishing school and will ensure players are ready to transition to senior cricket. This is consistent with the Under 19 Emerging Players program. Female players will follow a similar path with representative odds starting at under 14 level through the VMCU’s Julie Savage Shield and the VCCL’s Junior Country Week. The Youth Premier League is open to less than 15 players and ties into Cricket Victoria’s Under 16 Female Emerging Players program. The final step is an under 18 Premier League where players will connect with Premier Clubs and earn opportunities in the Under 19 Female Emerging Players program. “The creation of this player path model required broad stakeholder consultation, extensive planning and was supported by world-leading talent development research,” said Dean Russ, High Performance Manager of Cricket Victoria. “The Pathway celebrates the great work that our associations and Premier Cricket are doing and is meant to nurture players no matter where they live as they move through the different stages. “We want to produce national and first-class cricket players and we are not going back for that. But we also want to produce well-rounded senior cricketers who can give back to their clubs and help bring in the next generation of cricketers. “ / Public edition. This material comes from the original organization and may be point-in-time in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View in full here

