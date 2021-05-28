Hausmann wins the Anne and Woody Hayes Award





A former Ohio State soccer player was awarded an award after leaving the program. While former Buckeye tight end Jake Hausmann didn’t get much attention for his playing on the field, he continues to collect accolades for his performance off the field. On Wednesday, Hausmann was named as one of five Ohio State athletes to be recipients of the Anne and Woody Hayes price. The school describes the award in the official announcement, Established in 1979, the award provides financial aid to one or more varsity athletes for postgraduate studies. The recipients of this scholarship are student athletes who have demonstrated academic achievement (minimum 3.00 average grade point) and leadership qualities. Hausmann was an Academic All-Big Ten three times and an OSU Scholar-Athlete five times. He graduated with a degree in strategic communication. When he signed with the Buckeyes of Moeller High School in Cincinnati, he was considered one of the top five tight ends in the country. That lofty ranking never really transferred to the field with the Buckeyes. Hausmann played in just thirty games in his five-year Ohio State football career, catching three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. His value for the offense came as a blocker in multiple tight end formations; a role in which he excelled. Although he wasn’t selected in the recent NFL Draft, he impressed the Detroit Lions enough to sign him as a free agent. The Buckeyes will have to replace Hausmann with someone like Cade Stover. They need him to get up and block and do all the little things in special teams too. Hausmann was good at that sort of thing. Speaking of Woody Hayes, I’m working on a story about the revered former head coach. Visit Scarlet and Game on Saturday to read that article.

