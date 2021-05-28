Sports
Meet the Russian sniper fighting for women’s hockey and the Calgary Flames – Calgary
When the bright lights of the NHL draft go down, it’s up to the American Hockey League farm teams to help promising prospects become full-fledged NHLers.
That’s a difficult task in itself, but for many players, there are the added obstacles of culture shock and language barriers.
Read more:
Calgary Flames signs defender Yelesin
When the Calgary Flames added Russian defender Alex Yelesin, goalkeeper Artyom Zagidulin and striker Dmitri Zavgorodny to the squad, they realized they needed to make a change.
“We just thought there was a gap to make these players comfortable,” explained Brad Pascall, Assistant General Manager at Flames.
Iya Gavrilova enters.
The sniper has dominated college hockey in the NCAA and then CIS, the CWHL, the Olympics, and now she’s the only Russian to compete for the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
Read more:
PWHPA’s Erin Ambrose is fighting for hockey equality and mental health
But the 33-year-old still remembers adjusting to life in North America as a teenager who spoke very little English.
‘It wasn’t great. I was shy too, so that doesn’t help to talk to people, especially in a culture where everyone tries to have a conversation, even if it’s nothing, ”Gavrilova recalls.
The Flames organization cited Gavrilova to translate messages into training sessions, team meetings and media interviews.
“She has such a great and legendary hockey background playing in the Olympics and playing hockey in college and speaking perfect English and knowing hockey terminology and then working in Calgary,” commented Pascall.
“She would sit on the bench and listen to what the coach would say, and then clarify any questions the players have.”
As it turns out, most of the support came from the ice.
“I think it’s made the guys here more comfortable having someone for something as simple as running errands. One of them had a dog, so we had to call a vet to make sure the dog had good stings and stuff, ”Gavrilova recalls.
“It was important for them to have some sort of translation and a friend at the same time.”
It has created a strong bond within the Russian group and helped the players to develop.
Earlier this year, they all saw that the hard work had paid off when Zagidulin made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators.
Now the Flames are throwing their support behind Gavrilova and the PWHPA.
Read more:
Brigette Lacquette impresses on and off the ice
They are the fifth NHL team to join forces with the association in hopes of creating a new women’s professional hockey league.
“It’s important to have those resources and a sustainable competition, consistent winnings and 30 to 40 games per season so that we can grow and get better together,” said Gavrilova.
The Flames hope to see Gavrilova back on board in the future as they continue to tap into Russian talent, and she will continue to break language and gender barriers by maintaining an impact on hockey that goes beyond goals and assists.
Wrong Identity: Musician Tries To Help Hockey Fan Connect With Former NHL Player
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]