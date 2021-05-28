Meet the Russian sniper fighting for women’s hockey and the Calgary Flames – Calgary

When the bright lights of the NHL draft go down, it’s up to the American Hockey League farm teams to help promising prospects become full-fledged NHLers.

That’s a difficult task in itself, but for many players, there are the added obstacles of culture shock and language barriers.

When the Calgary Flames added Russian defender Alex Yelesin, goalkeeper Artyom Zagidulin and striker Dmitri Zavgorodny to the squad, they realized they needed to make a change.

“We just thought there was a gap to make these players comfortable,” explained Brad Pascall, Assistant General Manager at Flames.

Iya Gavrilova enters.

The sniper has dominated college hockey in the NCAA and then CIS, the CWHL, the Olympics, and now she’s the only Russian to compete for the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

But the 33-year-old still remembers adjusting to life in North America as a teenager who spoke very little English.

‘It wasn’t great. I was shy too, so that doesn’t help to talk to people, especially in a culture where everyone tries to have a conversation, even if it’s nothing, ”Gavrilova recalls.

The Flames organization cited Gavrilova to translate messages into training sessions, team meetings and media interviews.

“She has such a great and legendary hockey background playing in the Olympics and playing hockey in college and speaking perfect English and knowing hockey terminology and then working in Calgary,” commented Pascall.

“She would sit on the bench and listen to what the coach would say, and then clarify any questions the players have.”

As it turns out, most of the support came from the ice.

“I think it’s made the guys here more comfortable having someone for something as simple as running errands. One of them had a dog, so we had to call a vet to make sure the dog had good stings and stuff, ”Gavrilova recalls.

“It was important for them to have some sort of translation and a friend at the same time.”

It has created a strong bond within the Russian group and helped the players to develop.

Earlier this year, they all saw that the hard work had paid off when Zagidulin made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators.

Now the Flames are throwing their support behind Gavrilova and the PWHPA.

They are the fifth NHL team to join forces with the association in hopes of creating a new women’s professional hockey league.

“It’s important to have those resources and a sustainable competition, consistent winnings and 30 to 40 games per season so that we can grow and get better together,” said Gavrilova.

The Flames hope to see Gavrilova back on board in the future as they continue to tap into Russian talent, and she will continue to break language and gender barriers by maintaining an impact on hockey that goes beyond goals and assists.

















