Payment walk or contract system? All first-class cricketers have an eerie silence – The New Indian Express

CHENNAI: The day Sourav Ganguly took charge as president of the BCCI, expectations were high. Hope was in the air. That was the sentiment of many current and former cricket players. There was even a collective sigh of relief when the former captain of India spoke about much-needed reforms in an interview with PTI after taking over.

“We will introduce a contract system for first-class cricketers. We (office holders) will ask the new financial (sub) committee to draw up a contract system. It will take about two weeks to review everything and move on. There is a lot of work to do. going on, ”Ganguly had said at the time.

It sounded like a symphony to current players. Nineteen months later, there is an eerie silence. Let alone contracts or pay raise, the BCCI has yet to pay the gross amount it owes to players since 2018.

On May 29, the BCCI called a special general meeting, but interestingly enough, the payroll for domestic players is not even on the agenda. There is some evidence from some state units that they will push the BCCI to release money for the players, but the house is divided when it comes to issuing contracts to domestic players.

The first question is who will issue them: the BCCI or the state units?

One of the plans was that the state units would hand over these contracts to about 20 players in different categories. But there are pros and cons to this step. While state units get enough money from the BCCI to pay for the players themselves, not everyone is impressed with the idea as a separate GST must be provided. Instead, they want the BCCI to pay directly or simply increase the wages.

“If you leave it to states, there will be too many complexities,” said Jaydev Shah, the president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

“In the current system, the payment goes directly to the players. I agree that players are suffering, but what they need now is an overhaul of the pay structure. The contract system is not suitable for state units. still has to pay him. The best thing is to increase the match costs that are uniform for everyone. If a player appears in all matches, he gets about “15 lakhs per season. 25 lakhs,” he said.

The contract system may sound new. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) itself introduced a way back in 2005/06 when Ajay Shirke headed the state unit. While it was considered ahead of its time and benefited the players, it had some complications. A few of the players who wanted to play for their employer in corporate tournaments were unable to obtain approval from the MCA. It did not take long.

In 2021 there are still complications. Under the current system, players are free to play anywhere unless it coincides with BCCI tournaments. So whether the state units will agree to pay players a year for just six months of service is a big question.

Then there is the fund factor. The BCCI’s state units fetched about Rs 25-30 crore every year. While this money is enough to handle contracts on your own, there are hurdles to overcome.

Since the Lodha reforms were enacted, the number of state units is now 38. As broadcast income has recently declined, state units fear that the BCCI will now not be able to give them Rs 25-30 crore. “We use the money we get from BCCI to develop the game, maintain the infrastructure, and host local tournaments. If the BCCI can afford to allocate the same amount, it is possible,” said an experienced administrator.

The low pay scale means that some of the players’ agents abroad show an active interest in entering the domestic player market. As the number of T20 leagues around the world explode, they are not only offering opportunities, they are also filling pockets.

“There are so many leagues coming up now and you need players. So if you can get some of the quality cricket players from India, the profile is increasing. At the moment many state units have not offered NOCs to play in the British leagues because they fear they may not go back to India, ”said Steven Hirst of CricX.

Shah, who was already a player before donning the clerk’s hat, believes that while the contract system can tie the player down, the politics involved in state units can see deserving players fail.

“Why change something that works. If you play all season you get Rs 15 lakhs. Make it Rs 25 lakhs. I even want junior cricketers to be increased. Nowadays the cost of bat, shoes … everything. Is very expensive. At Rs 15,000 per match you can’t help it as they also miss out on academics. Increasing their match money is the best option, ”he said.