



The Miami football program announced three kick-off moments for 2021 on Thursday. starts September 11 at 7 p.m. against Appalachian State at Hard Rock Stadium on ESPN2 or ESPNU, Sept. 18, the Hurricanes vs. Michigan State at noon on ABC or ESPN and Thursday, September 30 versus Virginia starts at 7 p.m. The 2021 Miami football season opener against Alabama on September 4 was previously announced with a 3:30 pm kick-off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With the schedule changes in 2020 due to COVID, Virginia traveling to Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 is a whim in the schedule. The Hurricanes beat the Cavaliers 19-14 last season for their second win in the series. Miami has won five of the last six against Virginia. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series against the Cavaliers 11-7. Virginia finished 5-5 overall, 4-5 in the ACC in ninth place in the conference. With Group of Five Power Appalachian State sandwiched between Miami’s games against Alabama and Michigan State, there has been some debate that it’s a game to watch a prank of national college football writers. The Hurricanes defeated the Mountaineers 45-10 in Boone, North Carolina in 2016. The Miami victory in Appalachian State was the only meeting of the programs. Appalachian State finished 9-3 in their first season under head coach Shawn Clark. Clark was on the Appalachian State staff before rising to head coach. The Mountaineers beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season. Miami has won all four rallies against the state of Michigan. The Hurricanes last defeated the Spartans 26-20 in 1989. Miami and Michigan State were scheduled to play last season. The match was canceled when the Big 10 eliminated non-conference games. Miami beat UAB in their only non-conference game in 2020. The series has been closer than Miami’s four-game sweep would indicate. Miami won the four games with a total of 28 points. Three of the four games were won with single digits. Miami won the last meeting in 1989 with the former hurricane offensive coordinator Dan Enos like the strategist of Spartans. Michigan State finished 2-5 in its first season under former Mel Tucker in 2020. The Spartans open the season on September 4 as host country for Northwestern. Michigan State hosts week two of Youngstown State before traveling to Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time since 2012, Miami will play two Power, Five opponents not participating in the conference.

