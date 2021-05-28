Connect with us

State A Tennis: Key matchups set; Whitefish’s Gracie Smyley, Miles City’s Dalton Polesky in Semifinals | Tennis in high school

INVOICES The one thing Gracie Smyley wants to avoid is complacency.

Whitefish’s top singles player marched to the semi-finals of the Class A state tennis tournament with two clean victories on Thursday at Pioneer Park. And while she’s on track to keep the championship, she won as a sophomore in 2019: remember, there was no tournament last year.Smyley doesn’t take anything for granted.

It feels pretty good, but I don’t want to assume absolutely anything, said Smyley, who is winning again after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 campaign. I am happy to have won my two games today. It looks good so far, but you never know. That’s tennis. I am just very happy to be here.

Smyley defeated Lewistowns Kayla Arndt 6-0, 6-0 in her first round match, before sending Hardin’s Katana Reisig 6-1, 6-1 for a smooth transition to the semi-finals on Friday.

Smyley, who plans to go to Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington next year to play both tennis and basketball, said she tried mixing shots more often than usual on Thursday, combining baseline lobes with a penchant for going to the net. to go.

But, she said, there is room for improvement on Friday, which will be the last day of tennis of her high school career.

I played pretty well, Smyley said. I was just trying to feel things out with both games today. It worked.

I will definitely have to get more first serve on Friday, she said. I have to move my feet better and expect everything, be ready for every player and have fun.

Smyley will face Polson’s Maddie Weber, who outlasted Miles City’s Emily Daughty 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. In the other semifinal, Hamilton’s Eliana Foss will face Columbia Falls Hannah Schweikert.

Miles Citys Dalton Polesky is scheduled to play a semi-final in the boys’ girth against Whitefish’s Jayce Cripe on Friday. It is a rematch of a first round meeting from 2019, which Polesky won in straight sets.

Polesky continued on Thursday with victories over Libbys Michael Hollingsworth (6-1, 6-0) and Dillons Marcus Sandall (6-0, 6-1) in Rose Park. He’s trying to add to a family legacy: Polesky’s father, Keith, was a Class A singles champion at Glendive in the mid-1980s.

Obviously, the games will get tougher from here, Polesky said. (Cripe) is a really good player. I took a look at him a little bit today. He’s a really good player. I expect a good match. Must be a good one, a nice one.

Havres Josh Currie and Columbia Falls Niels Getts meet in the other boys’ semifinals.

Hardin had a solid day in boys’ doubles as the tandems of Ben Noteboom and Kent Swisse and Jace Guptill and Sean Mehling each entered Friday’s semifinals.

Noteboom and Swisse face off against Josh Warp and Trenton Maloughney’s Havre duo. It will be the fifth meeting between those teams this season. Noteboom and Swisse dropped the first matchup, but won the last three.

Despite the progress, Warp said he and Maloughney hope to play better than Thursday and will need that to beat the Bulldogs.

We know it takes more to beat them as they are probably the favorites here. But we know they were capable of that, Warp said. We have to play as we play and not step out of our zone. If we play the way we could, we should be in the mix.

The winner of that match will face Guptill and Mehling or Polsons Michael Smith and Torrin Ellis in the boys doubles final.

An expected semi-final in girls’ doubles Friday will feature Hardins Macie Flamm and Rilee Green against Polsons Berkely Ellis and Qia Harlan. Ellis and Harlan defeated Flamm and Green in the second round in 2019 on their way to appearing in the championship game.

Both teams are number 1 in their respective divisions.

Polson also put Taylor Collinge and Clara Todd in the semifinals. They take on teammates Ara Mercer and Megan Rost, who beat Corvallis’ Molly Powell and Bailey Jessop 3-6, 6-3, 7-2 in the second round.

This story is being updated

