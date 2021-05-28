The 7 most trained ice hockey players

People have a wrong idea about the cleverness of hockey players. It is a common belief that players or even sports enthusiasts cannot excel in their studies. Well that’s a very wrong impression as there are several players out there who excel in their academic records.

While it’s true that becoming an athlete takes incredible practice from a very young age, that doesn’t mean you can’t get good grades. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the brightest players in NHL history – and we’re leaving quite a few of them out of this list.

Balance between study and sports can be difficult. But nothing is impossible. With some professional help and following a strict routine, you can help tackle both.



Lee Stempniak

“Stemper” played for a million teams in the NHL – but while he never really stayed with anyone, he was always in demand. Lee Stempniak had a degree in economics from Dartmouth – and a teammate of former Avs forward David Jones and TJ Galiardi.

Stemper was a team captain at the Big Green, scoring 43 points in his senior year to lead the team. If only one could know what kind life hacks these players were used as students, nothing can stop him / her from reaching great heights.

Ben Scrivens

One of the most trained goalkeepers graduated from Cornell (an Ivy League institution, the same school as Ken Dryden, who played a small goal in his day) in hotel management.

Of course you could raise several objections regarding his topic, but you should remember that he was still a senior when he received the prestigious Hobey Baker nomination.

His approach itself is quite intellectual, which is why he has been nicknamed “professor”. He speaks eloquently and has spoken out on mental health issues. His reputation as a smart man goes beyond his points.

Shawn Horcoff

This veteran center and journeyman to 949 NHL games was educated at Michigan State University. He studied finance and mathematics. No doubt he makes a ton more money than his contemporaries, after all, finance was his subject. Horcoff was one of the better spoken players in the NHL in his day. In 2016, he was named director of player development for the Detroit Red Wings.

Colin Greening

Not many NHL players can say they graduated from an Ivy League school, but this guy here can. He also won the National Award of the Lowe Senior CLASS. He attended and graduated from Cornell University with a degree in applied economics. He had a GPA of almost 3.95. That’s a great one, even by the standard of most regular students.

George Parros

OK, despite all the criticism he’s been getting of the NHL Director of Player Safety lately, Parros is undoubtedly one of the most educated athletes the NHL has ever seen. He majored in economics at Princeton and graduated with a 3.18 GPA and 1250 on his SATs. He was awarded the title of fourth smartest sportsman in all sports in 2013 by Sporting News.

Matt Moulson

Moulson is another player who has a degree in economics from Cornell. He was a very good player for a number of years, scoring 30 goals in 2012 for a third season in a row. His career took off a bit after he signed a major contract with the Buffalo Sabers in 2013. He retired from the NHL in 2018.

Alex Killorn

Alex Killorn is arguably the most trained hockey player most of the world has seen. This giant who has won several cups and awards in recent years is a graduate of Harvard. A gifted player since childhood, his family had a history of brilliant students, so he decided to go to Harvard to maintain his family’s educational standards. He chose political science as his profession, scoring a staggering GPA of 3.5. That is a great achievement for someone who had to balance both study and sports.

Final words

So if you too are struggling with education and sports, don’t give up on academics altogether. Learn a lesson of these experienced players and try to manage both. Don’t feel shy about seeking professional help.