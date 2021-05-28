Bring the Family: Ideas for a Top Level Getaway in the Carolinas





Grandmother and granddaughter stuck to every word as they learned the intricacies of sweetgrass basket weaving at Wild Dunes Resort near Charleston, South Carolina. Sarah Edwards-Hammond, a well-known Lowcountry artist, teaches this traditional art form to resort guests. Participants will leave with their own unique woven basket and a new appreciation for the African American culture in this part of the country. The skill of sewing sweet grass baskets, brought to the New World by enslaved West Africans, has been practiced for 300 years in the southernmost coastal regions of Lowcountry, South Carolina. The baskets are sewn from grasses such as palm, rush and pine needles. Wild Dunes Resort is located on Isle of Palms, a lush barrier island off the coast of South Carolina, 30 minutes from the historic charm of downtown Charleston. The resort covers 1,600 acres of oceanfront paradise with a long beachfront boardwalk. Wild Dunes is ideal for a multi-generational family outing, offering activities and events for all ages. Walk-in sports, cornhole, table tennis, bingo, and arts and crafts workshops are popular, as are movie and game nights. The new Sweetgrass Inn has a striking expansive pool deck with a pool without access, a hot tub and a children’s pool. The new rooftop bar, The Nest, offers a view of the Intracoastal Waterway on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. The inn’s décor reflects the outdoors and marine life in an open, airy and light. Nautical themes abound, such as a rope chandelier and an entire wall designed with fanciful sailor knots. Traveling with multiple genes is at the top of the wish list for families who love to get together and experience hospitality after a long, hard pandemic. Resorts and hotels seek to appeal to diverse interests and attention spans. A glamorous boutique hotel in downtown Charleston, Emeline is ideal for a girls’ getaway. The 212-room property is located in the historic district, a stone’s throw from the aquarium and the shops of the city market. In the era of COVID-19, the expansive courtyard and greenhouse are a welcome retreat. The social garden is filled with layers of legendary charm with sofas and chairs for relaxing. Emeline offers house bicycles and cars to explore the city, as well as city tour guides. For many travelers with multiple genes, animals are an important part of their lives. Pets are welcome at Emeline. A Pawsome package offers CBD-infused treats for pets, a mat, a bowl and a comfortable bed. For groups of friends or couples, the Four Diamond-rated Westin Poinsett Hotel in Greenville, SC, three hours northwest of Charleston, is steps from the excitement and buzz of a cityscape full of upscale restaurants and the Peace Center, a great performing arts venue. . event location. Guests can leave their car and walk to Falls Park on the Reedy River. Dating back to 1925, this elegant Grade II listed hotel is named after Joel Poinsett, a US Ambassador to Mexico. He brought a bright red flowering plant to South Carolina, the poinsettia. The Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge in North Carolina is a luxury 4-star getaway minutes from downtown Charlotte. The hotel’s delightful weekend high tea service is an exciting treat for all ages. Cakes and candied treats, reminiscent of the English custom, are elegantly presented on three-tiered cake plates. A glass of champagne is included. The Ballantyne is a chic American classic with 244 rooms in the main house and 35 in the lodge. It showcases the works of local and regional artists in the carefully curated art collection on display in the Gallery Restaurant. The pink rose painting over the lobby fireplace is a favorite of guests and staff alike.

