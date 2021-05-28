Nike splits with soccer star Neymar after sexual assault claim





Nike Inc. said it ended its partnership with Neymar after the Brazilian football star would not cooperate in an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against him by a company employee. “Nike ended the relationship with the athlete because it refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation into credible allegations of employee misconduct,” the company said in a statement. “From the very beginning, we have dealt with the employee’s allegations and her experience with great seriousness.” The Oregon-based sportswear giant cut ties with Neymar in August 2020 and did not provide a public explanation for the split at the time. The Wall Street Journal, the first reported the sexual assault investigation, said there were eight years left on Nike’s marketing contract with the athlete. Nike said in its statement that it was “deeply disturbed” by allegations of the employee’s sexual assault in 2018, two years after the alleged incident took place. She came forward at a corporate forum where current and former staff members could confidentially raise concerns. US companies are rethinking their policies after the #MeToo movement has put sexual harassment in the spotlight in recent years. Nike, in particular, is under pressure to prove its commitment to protecting women in the workplace after two top executives left the service abruptly company in 2018. They would have protected male employees who assaulted female colleagues. A spokeswoman for Neymar told the Journal that he denied the charge and that the split was for commercial reasons. “Neymar Jr. will vigorously defend itself against these baseless attacks in case a claim is made, which has not happened so far,” she said in a statement, the paper said. An email to Juan De Dios Crespo Pérez, a lawyer who reportedly represented Neymar in the past, was not immediately returned outside of US and Europe office hours. Nike called its investigation into the claims “inconclusive.” “No set of facts emerged that would allow us to speak substantively about the issue,” it is said statement said. “It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts.” The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the woman’s claims. The Journal said the employee told friends and colleagues in 2016 that Neymar had attempted to force her to have oral sex in his New York City hotel room, citing people familiar with the case and documents provided by the newspaper. assessed. The employee helped coordinate logistics and events for Neymar and his group, it reported. – With the help of Crayton Harrison Before it gets here, it’s at the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

