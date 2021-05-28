Troy football returns to 100 percent capacity in 2021 – The Troy Messenger





Troy University has announced that Veterans Memorial Stadium will have no capacity restrictions next football season. After being limited by COVID-19 last season, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Thursday that not only will Veterans Memorial Stadium be running at full capacity, but full tailgating will also return to campus in the fall. The announcement of 100 percent capacity was announced 100 days after the Trojans return to Veterans Memorial Stadium. We are very excited to announce that we will be running at full capacity in the fall and welcome our amazing fans to campus to enjoy our enhanced game day experience, which extends to tailgating on campus, Jones said. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff and fans at our locations with our improved cleaning and sanitation procedures implemented over the past year. I would be remiss not to thank Trojan Nation for their tremendous support last year during the most challenging and unprecedented year in collegiate athletics. We can’t wait to see everyone back at The Vet to give our Trojans one of the best home turf perks once again at the Sun Belt Conference. The decision to go back to 100 percent capacity came after Troy Athletics had extensive discussions with college leaders, local and state legislators, and health professionals. Troy also announced playing times for four of their games this fall. The Trojans open the season with back-to-back games at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Their games against Southern (Sept 4) and Liberty (Sept 11) both start at 6:00 PM. Both games can be seen on ESPN +. A week later, the Trojans will travel to face Southern Miss on September 18th. The kick-off is rescheduled for 6 p.m. The Trojans will travel October 28 to defeat Coastal Carolina in front of a national audience at ESPNU. Play time is scheduled for 6:30 pm (CT). Troys 2021’s home schedule includes Southern (Sept. 4), Liberty (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Oct. 9), South Alabama (Nov. 6), Louisiana (Nov. 13), and Appalachian State (Nov. 20). ESPN has announced dates for the 2021 bowl season. Bowls featuring the Sun Belt include the Cure Bowl (December 17), The Lending Tree Bowl (December 18), R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (December 18), Myrtle Beach Bowl (December 20) and the Camellia Bowl (December 25).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos