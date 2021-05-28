Connect with us

State AA Tennis: Bozeman’s Meg McCarty Keeps Rolling, First-Timers Hit Semi-Finals Tickets | Tennis in high school

GREAT AUTUMN Some firsts, some not-full firsts, and some goals were achieved on the first day of the State AA tennis tournament on Thursday.

The lack of a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic created situations where players, ranging from sophomores to seniors, competed in their first and perhaps last state tournament.

Bozeman, sophomore Meg McCarty, didn’t get the luxury of playing tennis in high school last year, a fact that didn’t surprise her for a moment. She continued her unbeaten streak not only on games, but also on games and sets on Thursday, driving through Maliah Beauchaine and Brooke Best 6-0, 6-0 to advance to her first-ever semi-final in girls’ singles.

It’s absolutely thrilling when you think about it, but I just go into every game to do my best and go for every game … I love competing as a team, in the team atmosphere, McCarty said. I love to cheer on my teammates and the competition. I like to play and I like to win.

Meg is, of course, the sister of Bozeman senior and reigning girl champion Maicy McCarty. Maicy finished her own undefeated season in 2019, but chose to forgo repeat singles in order to give her team a better chance of winning a title.

Instead, Maicy teamed up with freshman Laine Banziger in doubles, and it paid off. The duo eased past teams from Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Hellgate to set up a semi-final against CMR.

Maicy deciding to play double I think is a testament to how much of a great teammate she is and how much she was willing to make a decision that would help the team in general to hopefully be successful with the state, said Hawks coach Clayton Harris. That also meant that she didn’t have to compete against her sister in singles.

A few more wins on Friday would see Maicy on display alongside her singles title from two years ago, two more wins for Meg would mean a second singles trophy for the McCarty household in three years.

Meg plays against her teammate Hailey Buss with a trip to the finals at stake.

What I appreciate about Meg is that she doesn’t really focus on winning a match 6-0, 6-0, when it happens, great, Harris said. She is just one of those competitors who finds it important to give her best right now.

On the other side of the girls’ single bracket, a Helena Crosstown match is scheduled for the semifinals. Regan Hanson hit her ticket to Capital, and as part of the first-timers club at State, freshman Qayl Kujala did the same for Helena High.

Kujala won a tough first set against Missoula Big Skys Logan Roberts 6-4, but with her family just a few yards away, she finished the match 6-1 to tick off something of a life goal.

It’s really special to me, Kujala said of progress. All my life, my parents and I have always talked about earning freshman status. It just means my practice is working, so that’s really good.

Across town, in the boys doubles, Capital got some newcomers in the semifinals. Against Western AA Divisional Champions at Hellgates Chris Ledyard and Colton Quirk, the sophomore-senior duo of Ashton Shipley and Jerrick Olson pulled the upset 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

When we started this season, I had no idea how successful we were going to be, Shipley said. We just started taking victories and just kept going and getting to the point where we were, we have a chance. Now we are entering the semi-finals here.

While semifinal tennis will be a new experience for many of the competitors on Friday, Kalispell Glaciers Rory Smith is happy to be back in the same position he was two years ago. He is the reigning boys’ singles champion and took a place in the semifinals this year with a 6-0, 6-0 performance in the second round.

It was hard to watch the season slowly slip through your hands [last year], Smith said. It’s good to be back on track. This is my senior year and COVID has really shook the boat up a lot, so it’s nice to have something that I remember and am comfortable with.

The semifinals are bright and early on Friday morning, making a quick turnaround after a long day of tennis. In what numbers is a windy day, the goal for those who stay on the right side of the bracket is simple and summed up by the younger McCarty sister.

I’ll just go in, do my best and hopefully win.

The action in singles and doubles starts at 8am and 9.30am. The singles final is provisionally scheduled at 11 am and the doubles final will follow at approximately 12 noon.

