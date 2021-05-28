Meet Coach Chris: the unsung hero of Mudbugs hockey





SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS / KTAL) – The Mudbugs are currently chasing their first Robertson Cup since 2018. A much-loved addition to their coaching staff is helping to inspire the team to reach their full potential day by day. He has no luck with Mudbugs hockey, ”said Jason Campbell, Head Coach of Mudbugs. “Mudbugs hockey is lucky with Chris. We are lucky to have him in our lives, ”said Captain David Breazeale. “We just got him into this Mudbugs family, and it’s really special. “It just means more than they probably know to him,” said Lisa Layne, Chris’s mother. You won’t see Coach Chris listed on the Mudbugs roster, but make no mistake, he’s a Mudbug. He’s part of the team, ”said Breazeale. “I mean, he was part of the team from day one. Chris is on the autism spectrum. The Mudbugs first welcomed him as a fan. Then, as equipment manager, and then Coach Campbell created a new position just for Chris, as an honorary assistant coach. I go into the coach’s office, talk to them, talk about the plays, ”said Chris. “Give them all the plays and tell them what to do, like a boss.” Being part of the Mudbugs is an opportunity that Chris has fully embraced. The fact that the team has embraced him again means everything. When you have a kid like that, you just always hope they help them, ”said Lisa. ‘That they accept him. I don’t even know if they realize the impact they are having on him. By accepting Chris, the team regains their jokes, karaoke skills and unconditional support. Because even when the going gets tough, Chris still manages to keep things positive. We have had a terrible hockey period and lost a hockey game, ”said coach Campbell. “Sat in our coaches ‘office as coaches and said,’ Okay, when are we going in? What will our message be? ‘And come in,’ I’ve already talked to the boys. ‘ ” He comes in, and he’s upset, ”said Breazeale. ‘At first he is angry with us. Then he looks around the room realizing he loves us all and gets a smile on his face. “ Those motivational speeches come from the man who gave him a chance at all. I get it from Jason Campbell, the head coach, ”said Chris. Talking about him puts a smile on your face and you can’t help but be happy, ”said Coach Campbell. But as a true Coach, come drop puck, Chris is focused on the ultimate goal. Winning the Robertson Cup, ”said Chris. “Championship.

