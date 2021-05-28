Lightning plays Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup





The Tampa Bay Lightning plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Discover Central Division, eliminated the No. 2 seed Florida Panthers in six games of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Carolina, the No. 1 seed, eliminated Nashville, the No. 4 seed, with a 4-3 victory in Game 6 of that best-of-7 series on Thursday. Tampa Bay is the defending champion of the Stanley Cup. “You’ve probably heard that the fourth is the hardest to win in a series, and if you get the chance you don’t want to waste them,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. “We had a plan in place. But the players … it was 60 minutes of pure will and struggle. And to win in this league that’s what you need. If you make it to the playoffs, you have it from everyone. “The players gave it. They get all the credit in the world.” The schedule for the second round has not been disclosed. Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) this postseason, and Victor Hedman (eight assists), Alex Killorn (four goals, four assists) and Steven Stamkos (three goals, five assists) have each scored eight. Andrei Vasilevskiy has an average of 2.64 goals against and a service percentage of 0.929. The Lightning were 4-3-1 against the Hurricanes in the regular season. Killorn (two goals, three assists) and Hedman (one goal, four assists) led Tampa Bay with five points. Vasilevskiy was 3-3-1 with a 2.14 GAA, a .933 save percentage and one shutout in seven games. Backup Curtis McElhinney made 31 saves in a 3-1 win on February 25. Martin Necas led Carolina with eight points (three goals, five assists), Sebastian Aho | scored six points (two goals, four assists), and Dougie Hamilton had five assists against Tampa Bay. Alex Nedeljkovic was 2-1-0 with a 1.02 GAA, a 0.962 serve and one shutout; James Reimer was 1-2-0 with a GAA of 2.71 and a storage percentage of 0.892; and Petr Mrazek was 1-0-1 with a 1.45 GAA, a .956 serve and one shutout. Tampa Bay has never played Carolina in the playoffs. The Lightning advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven seasons. Tampa Bay has made it to the conference finals in four of the past six seasons. Carolina was eliminated by the Boston Bruins in five first-round games last season after being swept by the Bruins in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos