Leadership vacuum in Australian cricket holds back the game
If Ricky Ponting can go from nightclub villain on the front pages of newspapers in Australia and India to a long-serving captain and now respected statesman, Labuschagne shouldn’t be written off as a future leader. Some of his teammates believe he has that potential, making him the obvious contender for captaincy after the next.
Considering the selectors named Labuschagne as one of only three specialist test batsmen on this year’s 17-man Cricket Australia contract list, along with Smith and David Warner, the latter has been banned from leadership positions for life by CA, there are currently none other obvious options.
The position of the CEO of Cricket Australian remains unresolved even after nearly a year, with interim CEO Nick Hockley failing to turn his outstanding performance as a director through the COVID crisis into a strong and decisive public figure.
Australian cricket needs a vision of the big picture, but the presidents’ focus is on the ballot box and pig barrel as he tries something that even Bradman fails, a second term as board chairman.
Despite opposition from two states, NSW and Queensland, which are currently the most prolific and successful in Australian cricket, Eddings claims privately that he has the numbers to be reelected at CA’s annual meeting in October.
With a $ 250,000 annual paycheck and perks associated with it, why not try going around one more time?
Had Eddings had the decency of his failed predecessor, David Peever, the former president of Rio Tinto, he would have resigned by now. Peever went out of his own accord when he lost the trust of only one state, NSW, after his horrible treatment of the Sandpapergate Longstaff Review of Cricket Australias culture in 2018.
It came just weeks after the CA board made the doomed decision to appoint Kevin Roberts as CEO, despite his pivotal role as the failed and ultimately sidelined facilitator of the ugly and unnecessary collective bargaining war with the players a year earlier.
As deputy chairman, Eddings replaced Peever, but he ignored two decades of tradition by not appointing a deputy chairman to succeed him, something NSW asked for in 2019.
His sudden rise to the top job surprised many in Australian cricket and immediately met with resistance from his home state of Victoria, which refused to support him. The CA board ignored Victorias’s position and made Eddings an independent director to save him.
Last year, there was a board grab in Victoria that led to Eddings North Melbourne buddy David Maddocks being installed as chairman. He also acts as Eddings’ PR arm, releasing supporting releases as needed.
After being at the center of needless destruction last year during the CA’s pandemic panic, Eddings now sits on the coat of Hockley and the hundreds of Cricket Australia staff and state and territory associations who went out of their way to take care of a full international and Big Bash season. Many of the same staff at CA who survived the layoff after spending 10 weeks on Jobkeeper unnecessarily this time last year.
During this time, Eddings made breathless phone calls to states, the Australian Cricketers Association and other key stakeholders claiming that CA would run out of money and demand a 45 percent spending cut, which would have broken the game as we know it today. Australia.
States pushed back for fear of decimation, so the cut was cut to 25 percent, leaving most states lit green to chop and burn.
A total of 200 jobs were lost in the sport at the state and national levels, with the state of Victoria in Eddings accounting for more than a quarter, despite investment properties worth $ 11 million.
With its AFL obsession, Victoria is the most competitive state in the country for bringing in talented young athletes, but Cricket Victoria drove a share of the heart of the games’ future by cutting investment in grassroots, increasing the number of Community Cricket employees from 46 to just 12.
Queensland, NSW and the ACA all said they were eager to help in times of crisis, but first wanted to see the numbers to determine how bad it was. They advocated a wait-and-see attitude. If India toured and the BBL played, CA would live up to its broadcast obligations and there would be no end to the world.
After repeated demands amid more breathless calls for the two states to agree to budget cuts, a small PowerPoint presentation emerged, a contemporary equivalent of the back of an envelope.
It spelled the end for Roberts when Eddings threw his CEO under the bus, and several senior executives later followed suit. Eddings, however, remained and seemed to be drawing lessons from Canberra: responsibility must be averted.
NSW was the only state to refuse to cut staff, arguing that the future of the game was too important, and eventually agreed to a 12.5 percent dividend cut for the sake of unity, despite still not convinced by the numbers of CAs.
All states eventually got their CA dividends cut by a relatively modest 12.5 percent, underscoring the folly of the early panic response. Now, with the help of Jobkeeper, Victoria, in particular, will be making a comfortable surplus.
In contrast, NSW rejected Jobkeeper despite being eligible, and went into short-term debt to continue supporting cricket at the grassroots level. As a result, player registrations at all levels in NSW were up 4 percent while declining in all other states.
If Eddings remains as chairman after all that has happened, it will reinforce the perception that cricket is a heavyweight sport run by lightweights who have inflicted generational damage on the game.
