Where is the Williams and Tyree tandem located?





The Notre Dame Football team has a dominant running back tandem in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree, but where are they in the country? There’s a lot of fun about the 2021 Notre Dame Football team, and when all is said and done, they could put together another double-digit winning season. For the Irish to do this, they need one more big season from Kyren Williams, who came on the scene last season as a freshman, rushing over 1,100 yards. In fact, Williams got the job done on the ground and through the air, also racking up more than 300 receiving yards. He was a constant for Ian Book, serving as a security blanket on a crime that really got nothing from their wide receiver base all season. Behind Williams in 2020 was Chris Tyree, a true freshman who has the rare ability to take one home anytime. Tyree and Williams may have been young, but they dominated the ACC and are looking for an encore in 2021. Notre Dame Football loaded on run Recently, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report placed his rankings of the best receding groups in college football for the season ahead. It was no big shock that the Williams and Tyree combo made the list, coming in at number 4 overall, behind Oklahoma, Appalachian State and Oregon. A few weeks ago, we argued that this tandem could be the best in college football this coming season, especially with the change at the quarterback for the Irish. With a year like it had in 2020, Williams would become one of the top-10 rushers of all time at Notre Dame, which would be quite an achievement. In front of Tyree, he showed flashes like a real freshman and also has a bright future ahead of him. While he may not be the lead in 2021, he’s going to put on a show and is likely to influence at least a few Irish wins this fall. There is also talent behind Williams and Tyree as C’Bo Flemister returns and real freshmen Logan Diggs and Audric Estime will try to play a part in Year 1. All in all, this is a group that will last a long time, making the Irishmen got an advantage on the ground almost every time out.

