Men’s hockey in Miami prepares for 2021-22 season – Oxford Observer

Senior forward Mathew Barry is looking forward to playing non-conference games next year as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The Miami University hockey team is preparing for the 2021-22 hockey season.

The 2021-22 scheme for the men’s hockey team, released in April, offers 24 conference games and 10 out-of-conference games. Out-of-conference games will return next season after not being played last season due to COVID-19.

Since last year we only played in conference with COVID, next year I am very excited about the games outside the conference, said senior forward Mathew Barry. I say Bowling Green is a rivalry, those games are always fun.

Increase competitiveness

The team graduated with six players two weeks ago. This is going to leave gaps to be filled by incoming players in the team roster.

Where our program is is not where it should be in terms of competitiveness. Our focus with next year’s team will be our forwards, said head coach Chris Bergeron. We lost four forwards and we’re going to bring in five. We add three defenders and two keepers.

The team also receives six transfers. Starting next year, NCAA hockey transfers are immediately eligible to participate. In previous years, transfers were not allowed to play their first year at a new school.

The returning players, although success has not been there, will be at the heart of the team, ”said Bergeron. “We’re not bringing in anyone to hand over the reins. It will be the 20 returning players who should be the core of our group next year. Hopefully the incoming children can be a good support for this.

The team was not allowed to receive recruits on campus due to COVID, although some had attended the pre-pandemic.

Miami wants more turnout

Miami hopes to be fully present at hockey games next year. Last year, only family members of the players were allowed to attend matches.

The goal is full capacity, but we agree with what health officials say, said Kevin Ackley, director of Goggin Ice Center.

Miami especially wants full student wards to cheer the hockey team on when it gets back on the ice in October – along with all the other teams.

All teams want more fans; they get a lot of energy from fans cheering for them, ”said Athletic Director David Sayler. “The priority is the students, then the general public.

The athletics department has not yet made an official statement on attendance capacities for next year, other than that it will follow all health mandates. However, it has begun sale of subscriptions for the soccer team.

The guidelines have relaxed since they first came out, Sayler said. If the numbers continue to improve, we will see more visitors next year.

Teams look at ‘normal’

During the teams last season, COVID restrictions affected not only hockey games but also the preseason schedule. Players were unable to follow their normal training in August and September.

We weren’t allowed to practice on the rink or actually train, Barry said. So it just started coming in game form very quickly and playing a lot of games in a shorter amount of time.

As for players and vaccines, the NCAA has not yet released an official statement as to whether players should be vaccinated.

There are rumors of things coming out in the coming weeks, Sayler said. Rumors have it that vaccinated student athletes will be exempted from contact tracking and possibly even testing.