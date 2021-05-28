Lakers vs. Suns score, takeaways: LeBron James, Anthony Davis feed Los Angeles to Game 3 victory, 2-1 series lead

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers are right back where they wanted to be after a 109-95 Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns. With a 2-1 lead in the series and another game at Staples Center on Sunday between these two teams, the defending champions have given themselves the opportunity to take an impressive 3-1 lead. In fact, the Lakers hope that history can repeat itself the rest of the way. In the first two rounds of last season, the Lakers lost Game 1 before sweeping their opponents the rest of the way.

If Anthony Davis keeps this up, the Lakers will have little trouble doing it again this time. He led the Lakers with 34 points and 11 rebounds in this one, while LeBron James, who started out slowly, took over with 16 points in the second half and nine total assists. Those numbers barely match James’ typical postseason excellence, but in a physical, defensive-oriented game like this, the Lakers were all it took to secure victory. Here are the biggest takeaways from their Game 3 win.

The Lakers are turning back the clock

The second quarter of this game had a total of 28 points. In comparison, the last 43 seconds of Thursday’s Nuggets Blazers Game 3 contained 75 percent as much as they achieved a combined 21 points in that time frame. Yes, there was a big defense involved, but it went deeper than that. The playing style came straight from the 90’s. Andre Drummond post-ups. Switch mid-range jumpers early in the shot clock. No one could take good photos, and when they did they just missed.

This is a symptom of playoff basketball. The game slows down. It’s getting ugly. And that’s exactly how the Lakers like it. When the going got tough, they were able to knock the ball in and work their way into just enough offense to win the game. They scored 58 points in the paint and another 26 on the free-throw line. The Suns, with Chris Paul clearly bothered, just couldn’t craft points in the same way.

It’s an old-fashioned basketball style, but it’s one the Lakers eagerly play on. Remember they signed Andre Drummond mid-season largely because they were dissatisfied with Marc Gasol, a perimeter-focused great, and Montrezl Harrell, who is only 6-8. They wanted to be able to play physical games this way. They won big against it last season with Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee in the middle, and they followed the same roadmap again in Game 3.

A Payne-ful choice

Three times in a row, the Suns have claimed, either directly or through the actions, that Chris Paul was healthy enough to play. He quickly returned to Game 1 after his shoulder injury. He started Game 2, and was back in the top five for Game 3 after Suns coach Monty Williams called him a “full go” before the game. Well, not quite full. Paul played 27 minutes in Game 3. He was under 23 in Game 2 after averaging over 31 during the season. It is also not the case that these minutes go well.

The Suns lost this game by 14 points, but they were surpassed by 20 with Paul in the game. He had the worst plus-minus on the Suns, but his backup, Cameron Payne, almost single-handedly made this game competitive in the fourth quarter after a barrage of three-pointers. He gave the Suns 19 points and seven assists in Game 2, but perhaps more importantly, the Suns won his three-point minutes in that game and tied the Lakers in Game 3 with Payne on the floor.

Under normal circumstances, it would be blasphemous to suggest that Paul should not start. He is a Hall of Famer who will go on to earn All-NBA honors this season. But the Suns can’t keep pretending he’s healthy if he’s not. For large pieces of this series it felt like they were playing offensive 4-on-5. Payne is not a star. He will never be what a healthy Paul is, and the downgrade there puts the Suns at a serious disadvantage. But he is healthy. The Suns can rely on him to at least execute a game plan successfully. The same may not be the case with Paul, who is struggling to get shots and make cross-court passes. It’s a move Phoenix should at least consider for Game 4.

Will the Lakers role-players ever start taking their shots?

Role-players shoot better at home. That’s old NBA wisdom, and it’s something lower seeds rely on after starting playoff series along the way. Let’s see how the Lakers role-players shot from the field in Phoenix:

Kyle Kuzma: 1 of 6

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 2 of 13

Wesley Matthews: 1 of 6

Matthews straightened the ship slightly in Game 3, went home 2 of 5 from the field, but made both shots from behind the bow. Caldwell-Pope didn’t hit 3 and Kuzma shot 2 of 12 on Thursday, adding to a hopeless streak for him.

All three players have different virtues. They have each played a strong defense, and Kuzma’s rebound and passing have been essential to the Lakers in this series and season as a whole. The Lakers can live with any of their missing shots. They just can’t live with all the missing shots. Through three games, the Lakers shoot only 27.5 percent on 3-pointers in this series. They managed to make it because of Paul’s injury and their inner dominance, but that just won’t be good against Brooklyn or Milwaukee. The Lakers cannot win the Championship without reaching their 3s. Their shooters changed things last post season. This season they have barely been able to hit the broad side of a shed so far.