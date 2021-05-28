ECB excludes summer schedule change for IPL restart | Cricket News





London: The England cricket board said it is continuing with its summer schedule and there has been no request to bring forward a series of five tests against India to make room for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This year’s IPL, featuring a dozen English cricketers, was indefinitely suspended earlier this month after several staff members, including players, tested positive for COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to host the remaining 31 matches in the United Arab Emirates, shortly after Virat Kohli’s men ended the series in England on September 14 and before the start of the Twenty20 World Cup in mid-October . . Ashley Giles, general manager of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said that contrary to media reports, they had not received a request from the BCCI to bring the start of the Test Series forward by a week to allow a larger window for the IPL. “As far as we are concerned and what we are prepared for, the games will be where they are,” Giles told British media on Thursday. “I am not surprised that there are all kinds of speculation. Everyone wants to pack their cricket. But we have not received anything officially and we are hard at work.” England is scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan shortly after the home game against India. And with the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia lurking later this year, Giles has basically ruled out any English participation in the IPL this year. “We will have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention to give guys a break for Bangladesh, say, would not be to play cricket elsewhere,” he said. “We have to manage our schedule now, so we make sure our boys arrive in the best possible shape for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes,” added the former Testspinner.

