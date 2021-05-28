Trial date set for Iowa soccer players accusing the coach of racial discrimination





A jury trial is scheduled for March 6, 2023 for seven black former football players at the University of Iowa who accuse coach Kirk Ferentz and others of fostering a racially hostile environment and racial discrimination. The trial will take place in the US District Court in Des Moines, Iowa. Initially, 13 black former soccer players charged Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, former strength trainer Chris Doyle, athletics director Gary Barta, the University of Iowa and the Iowa Board of Regents after an outside investigation last summer found that the college’s soccer program . oppressive and racially insensitive. Of the eight original counts, US District Court Judge Stephanie Rose fired four and two were withdrawn on May 6. Judge Rose allowed two counts, but her firings removed Barta and current strength trainer Raimond Braithwaite as defendants from both counts, and removed Kirk Ferentz from one count. The ruling also eliminated former players Maurice Fleming, Andre Harris, Terrence Harris, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Reggie Spearman and Laron Taylor as plaintiffs. Current plaintiffs include Akrum Wadley, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Aaron Mends, Darian Cooper, Brandon Simon and Javon Foy. The two remaining counts included a racially hostile environment (count 1) and racial discrimination (count 4). A four-year statute of limitations was applied to the first count, removing every prosecutor except Mends, Simon and Foy. The second count was subject to a two-year statute of limitations, which applied to the other defendants. Kirk Ferentz is only a culprit on Count 1. Counts rejected on May 6 include retaliation (Count 2), systemic pattern and practice of racial discrimination (Count 3), conspiracy to deprive individuals of equal protection (Count 5), failure by Kirk Ferentz and Barta to train and supervise (count 7) and breach of contract (count 8).







