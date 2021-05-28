Tennis ”will portray Living Legends Rosie Casals and Dick Gould via Zoom on June 14 – Pasadena Now

The Pasadena Senior Games are partnering with the California Senior Games Association to produce a monthly Zoom series of sports-related panel discussions by experienced current and former professional athletes, followed by questions from viewers of the live events.

Two big names in the tennis world will be on Zoom on Monday, June 14 at 4 pm: Rosie Casals and Dick Gould.

Anyone 50 or older can register by visiting www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and clicking Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Online Events or by calling (626) 795-4331. Anyone who registers will receive a link by email to participate in the Zoom discussion. Pasadena Senior Center membership and Pasadena residency are not required. Anyone who does not have Internet access can call 626-795-4331 to receive a number to listen to the live event over the phone.

Known for her acrobatic and athletic style of playing tennis and her pioneering role in demanding equality for women in the world of professional tennis, Rosie Casals won 595 wins in women’s singles tennis and 508 in doubles and was among the top 10 world players for 12 seasons. She won the first Virginia Slims Invitational as a singles player in 1970 and along with her tennis partner Billie Jean King won five Wimbledon women’s doubles championships between 1967 and 1973, four US Open doubles championships between 1971 and 1982, two Wimbledon mixed doubles championships in 1970 and 1972 and the mixed doubles championship at the US Open in 1975.

Casals was ranked third in the world rankings for women’s professional tennis in 1970. Also that year, at a time when female tennis players were heavily displaced by men, she was one of nine female tennis players to be galvanized when it was announced that the men’s championship award for the Pacific Southwest Open 1970 in Los Angeles would be $ 12,500 and the prize for the women $ 1,500. They risked their future in the sport, demanding prize money for women equal to the purses of male players on all professional tennis circuits and tours, equal exposure in midfield matches and better coverage by the news media. These courageous acts changed tennis history forever and led to the creation of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). As a result, female players are no longer an afterthought for men on tennis circuits, female players now earn millions of dollars in prizes at WTA and other professional championship tournaments, and tennis is the most popular women’s professional sport in the world. Now retired but still very active in the tennis world, Casals joined King to win the US Open senior women’s doubles championship in 1990 and often plays in senior invitations at Wimbledon and the US Open. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as an individual player in 1996 and will be inducted a second time in July 2021 as one of the “Original nine. “

When he played college tennis on the Stanford University men’s team, Dick Gould knew he wanted to become a tennis coach. After graduation, he taught at a private tennis club and then as a coach at a community college. He joined Stanford University faculty in 1966 as chief men’s tennis coach and took over a mat program at a time when sport was not a priority at the school and the tennis team’s rankings were mediocre at best. Gould refused to see that being unremarkable was good enough. He had a great vision of what Stanford men’s tennis could become.

He led his teams to 17 NCAA championships and coached 10 NCAA singles champions, seven NCAA doubles champions, 50 All-Americans and an unprecedented nine players to reach the top 15 on professional men’s tennis tours. He led fundraising campaigns to support every aspect of Stanford tennis so future coaches never had to worry about the sustainability of the programs. He continued to work in the track and field until his official retirement in 2018 as the tennis director of John L. Hinds, completing a 57-year career. In 2019, he was inducted into the US Professional Tennis Association’s Hall of Fame as the NCAA’s most winning men’s tennis coach in history. Now retired, he focuses his energies on stewardship, marketing, outside relationships, facility enhancements and development for Stanford.

The monthly ‘Ask the Athletes’ is part of the Cynthia Rosedale Memorial Sports Talk Series and features well-known sports figures, many retired, discussing their athletic careers, answering questions from Zoom viewers, and providing tips for staying mentally and physically fit during exercising. and in life.

The center, at 85 E. Holly St., is an independent, donor-sponsored nonprofit that has been serving older adults for more than 60 years. During the pandemic, doors will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for social services and other critical services for the elderly in need, as well as limited occupancy in the library, fitness center and computer lab. Masks and social distance are required. Everyone entering is subjected to temperature screening, must disinfect their hands upon entry, and answer a simple screening questionnaire. The rooms are cleaned after each use. https://www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org/