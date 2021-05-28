Makes attraction for the seventh Olympic Games

Olufunke Oshonaike is the first African female athlete to make her way to a seventh Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 46-year-old is advocating for the games to go ahead despite the call for cancellation amid fear of COVID-19, OLALEKAN OKUSAN writes.

Nigerian table tennis legend Olufunke Oshonaike is about to attend a record seventh Olympic Games and fervently prays that the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not be canceled at the last minute.

Amid the backlash to the coronavirus pandemic, there are fears that the quadrennial multisport games may be called off, even with less than 60 days to kick off the event in July.

The event, which was previously scheduled from July 24 to August 9, 2020, was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not admit international spectators when it opens from July 23 to August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. .

I don’t think there is a need to cancel the Tokyo 202 Olympics, Oshonaike, who will be the second African and the first woman to attend a seventh Olympics, after her compatriot Segun Toriola, told The NationSports. I am not selfish thinking about other athletes and the organizers who have invested heavily in the Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already published a book on how they are going to go about it; and they are convinced that our health would be safe, as well as the health of the people living in Tokyo.

So why can’t we continue with the Olympics? Those who want the games to be canceled should realize that some people’s livelihoods will be taken away from them and they won’t be happy about this.

We have to be very careful when we talk about it, because sport is a means of livelihood for many people. But then it is very important when the World Health Organization (WHO) says it will not be good for our health.

But instead of canceling it, they just had to put it off again, she added in an emotion-laden voice.

Oshonaike is undeniably Nigeria’s most successful table tennis player with several continental medals and has already earned. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already published a book on how they are going to go about it; and they are convinced that our health would be safe, as well as the health of the people living in Tokyo.

So why can’t we continue with the Olympics? Those who want the games to be canceled should realize that some people’s livelihoods will be taken away from them and they won’t be happy about this.

We have to be very careful when we talk about it, because sport is a means of livelihood for many people. But then it is very important when the World Health Organization (WHO) says it will not be good for our health.

But instead of calling it off, they just had to put it off again, she added in an emotion-laden voice.

Undeniably Nigeria’s most successful table tennis player with several continental medals, Oshonaike has already earned the streak as the first African woman ever to qualify for seven Olympics following her performance in the last previous matches between 1996 and 2016.

My first Olympic experience is something I can’t even describe as I was overwhelmed with joy as the youngest member of the team, she recalled. It was my dream and it was a joy to see my dream come true and Atlanta 1996 remains my best Olympics to date.

It was great because it was in America and it was my second time going to America. I had the opportunity to see a lot of people and to me Atlanta 1996 is just very unique.

The Olympics are different because all other tournaments only offer table tennis. Commonwealth Games only competes with countries under the Commonwealth, while African Games is for African countries only.

But when it comes to the Olympics, the whole world is involved. Only the best of the best in the world will compete. It is a gathering of superstars and therefore we cannot compare the Olympics with other multi-sports tournaments.

In addition to competing with the world’s best, Oshonaike believes Olympics are a different learning curve for athletes. It is at the Olympics that you learn that you are so special and that you are both a superstar and one of the best in the world. You also meet a lot of great athletes. There are many things to learn at the Olympics, but I can only say a few for now.

She said, The Games Village is like being in heaven because all you see are like-minded people. The common thing is love and friendship. You don’t see colors, but you see people who look like you and who also think like you.

You don’t see white or black, because there is love everywhere and we all have one thing in common. We are all superstars who just want to get out there and compete for medals for our countries.

It’s a very special thing and I wish the whole world could be like the Olympics village because we are all one and think the same.

The Olympics are very important to all athletes because not every athlete has the chance to go for the Olympics. It’s only for the superstars because you have to qualify and the qualifiers are always very tough too.

So if you don’t qualify, you can’t go to the Olympics. To qualify, it shows that you are a superstar in your continent and not just your country. So for me the Olympics are very important.

There you will have the chance to see all the other superstars from other sports. You get the chance to see every superstar in every other sport and I think that’s why it’s every four years because I think it’s unique.

The memory of Atlanta 1996 would stay with Oshonaike for the rest of her life for obvious reasons: I have many memorable moments at the Olympics, but the one that comes to mind is my first Olympics in America, because I had the chance to meet many superstars that I’ve always dreamed of.

I met Hakeem Olajuwon; both music superstars and Hollywood superstars, I remember having the chance to meet NBA superstars. The most memorable and best Olympics for me will always be Atlanta 1996.

The others, if I could remember, were when terrorism started worldwide, because there was so much security everywhere and I didn’t really enjoy it like the first in the US.

Still, Oshonaike is delighted that Shell is heading for its seventh Olympics in July, and it is a pleasant feeling to add to the exclusive list of athletes who have qualified for the most Olympics.

She offered: to be the first African woman to compete in the Olympics for the seventh time means a lot to me and I just hope that my dream comes true.

That’s why the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is very important to me. Seven years ago, when I was at the Rio Olympics in Brazil, I saw that only men were honored for being the seventh time Olympic.

I remember wondering why there is no woman in the club? so it is a great opportunity and privilege to be qualified.

I am very happy and excited to be the first woman from Africa to join the seventh club. So it really means a lot to me and very important to me, but like I said; I just hope that nothing will stop the Tokyo Olympics because a lot is happening today and we must remember that health is wealth.

Despite the delay, I think it’s still going to be a great thing. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be what they said: the light after the dark tunnel.

I’m not the only one looking forward to it. Most first-timers would love to attend the Olympics this year, regardless of what’s happening around the world according to COVID-19.

So it will still be very important to see the sport return. I think it is a feeling that many athletes would not be able to describe.

I know a lot of people are excited about watching table tennis in Asia or South America during their Olympic qualifiers.

I could tell they were all excited as they qualified to go to the Olympics. So for me, these Olympics this year will be something that no athletics will forget when it becomes a reality.

On the possibility of making an eighth appearance at the Olympics if the Tokyo 2020 Games go through, Oshonaike was forthcoming.

No, I would like to be an official, but not an athlete, she confirmed. You know it won’t be easy to compete at the age of 50. I think enough is enough.

I’m not looking forward to competing in an eighth Olympics, she noted.