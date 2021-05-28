Sports
Oregon women go four to NCAAs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas On day two of the NCAA West Pronymous, the University of Oregon women’s track and field team collected four national qualifiers and nine from the first round. The list of those who have reserved their seats at the NCAA Championships is displayed Carmela Cardama Baez (10,000 m), Rhesa Foster (long jump), Alysah Hickey (long jump) and Lauri Paredes (javelin).
The Women of Oregon clinched their first NCAA qualifying tournament with Laredes’ effort in javelin throwing. In the second round, she took the best season mark of 54.17m / 177-8 to cement her place at the top of the standings; Paredes finished second overall. This will be her third appearance at the NCAA Championships, and first with Oregon after two games during her Florida State career (2018, ’19).
“I feel like I’m getting used to my approach and starting to believe in myself and my coaches,” said Paredes. “We’re just waiting for the right time to worry and hopefully it will be in two weeks. My mom is coming and I want to cry. She came three years ago for my first college meeting (in the state of Florida) and she will be here. for my last college meeting, so I couldn’t be more excited about that. ”
Paredes started the day with a season best of 53.40 m / 175-2 after her second appearance at the Pac-12 championships. She is currently ranked number 3 in school history in javelin throwing.
As Paredes took her place, the last flights of the long for Hickey and Foster began. The duo finished third and 10thth, respectively, to advance to the national meeting at Hayward Field. On her second attempt, Hickey achieved a best in all conditions of 6.81m / 22-4.25 (+2.3), which was good for third place overall. It only took Foster two jumps to finish in the top 12 and passed on her last try as she couldn’t be overtaken.
Hickey, the Pac-12 Champion, is making her NCAA Championship debut and Foster is now heading for the national meeting for the fourth time in her career. She finished seventh in 2019.
“One thing a lot of people don’t realize is that Hickey is a freshman,” head coach Robert Johnson said. “She has a lot more years to go and I think there are a lot of things she can work on and still improve. Then you have Rhesa who is our crafty vet and she’s a competitor like no other. out to get them. both back to Eugene to see what happens. “
In the final event of the evening, Cardama Baez ran for a second straight appearance at the NCAA 10,000m championships. She was the national runner-up in 2019 and now has the chance to run for an NCAA title at her home track at Hayward Field. Cardama Baez set a time of 33: 30.36 to secure her spot and finish second overall in Thursday’s race.
Advance to Saturday’s quarter-finals
Jadyn Mays 100 meter
Mia Moerck 800 meters
Kemba Nelson 100 meter
Jasmin Reed 100 meters, 200 meters
Emily Sloan 100m hurdles
Alexandra Webster 400m hurdles
Danyel White 100 meters, 200 meters
In the first event on the track, Emily Sloan clocked an all-conditions best of 12.98 (+2.7) to advance to Saturday’s quarter-finals. The race marked the first under 13 performance of her career. Sloan owns a wind-legal best of 13.04 of this year’s Desert Heat Classic (May 1). The next round of the 100-meter hurdles is scheduled for Saturday at 4:45 PM (PT).
The UO women advanced all four registrations in the 100 meters, with a barely wind-driven time of 10.91 (+2.1) from Kemba Nelson. The UO star finished as the best qualifier for Saturday’s quarter-final and tied for the # 9 wind-aided performance in collegiate history.
Nelson will be joined by teammates in the next round Jadyn Mays, Danyel White and Jasmin Reed. Mays set a new personal best of 11.28 in the first of six heats on Thursday. White and Reed recorded times of 11.37 and 11.39 respectively to advance to the quarter-finals. That round is scheduled for Saturday at 5:05 p.m. (PT).
Mia Moerck extended her season with a qualifying effort in the first round of the 800 meters. She clocked a time of 2: 06.87 to claim a timely spot in the quarterfinals. Moerck will race for an NCAA spot Saturday at 5:35 PM (PT).
In her second race of the day, Alexandra Webster came in 59.39 to break her personal best in the 400m hurdles. With difficulty, she slides into ninth place on the all-time gigs list. The UO freshman had a previous record of 59.57 from the Pac-12 championships. The next round at the preliminary location is scheduled for Saturday at 5:55 PM (PT).
Back from the 100 meters, both White and Reed took their second qualifiers of the day in the 200 meters. White closed hard to set a time of 23.23, while Reed had a best season of 23.27 to advance to the next lap. Saturday’s quarter finals will be held at 6.10 p.m. (PT).
Day three of the NCAA West Preliminary Round features 24 qualifying opportunities for the Men of Oregon across 11 events. The ducks have already won national bids from Dalton Rasmussen (javelin) and Max Vollmer (decathlon).
Opportunities to continue to Eugene
Friday Oregon Men
100 meter: Micah Williams, Gaston Bouchereau, Xavier Nairne
200 meters: Jacoby McNamara, Rieker Daniel
800 meters: Luis Peralta, Charlie Hunter, Matt Wisner
1,500 meters: Jack Yearian, Cole Hocker, James West, Reed Brown
5,000 meters: Cole Hocker, Cooper Teare, Jack Yearian, Jackson Mestler
400m hurdles: Jonathan Harvey
3,000m steeplechase: Jackson Mestler, Steven Neumaier
4x100m relay: to be determined
High Jump: Ben Milligan
Triple Jump: Emmanuel Ihemeje, Isaiah Griffith
Discus: Lucas Ribeiro
The race will be streamed live on SEC Network +, starting with the start of each day’s running events.
Click HERE for the complete measurement schedule.
NCAA West Tentative (Day 2)
College Station, Texas
WOMEN
100 meters first lap
1. Kemba Nelson 10.91w (+2.1) – q
15. Jadyn Mays 11.28 (PR) q
20. Danyel White 11.37w (+2.1) – q
23. Jasmin Reed 11.39 q
200 meters first lap
22. Danyel White 23.23 q
24. Jasmin Reed 23.27 (SB) q
400 meters first lap
43. Megan Bolton 56.03
800 meters first lap
20. Mia Moerck 2: 06.87 q
100m hurdles first round
9. Emily Sloan 12.98w (+2.7) q
45. Alexa Webster 13.68 W (+2.4)
400m hurdles first round
22. Alexa Webster 59.39 (PR) [No. 9 UO] q
10,000 meters semi-final
2. Carmela Cardama Baez 33: 30.36 Q
19. Hannah Reinhardt 35: 05.22
Long jump
3. Alysah Hickey 6.81 m / 22-4.25 w (+2.3) Q
10. Rhesa Foster 6.43 m / 21-1.25 Q
Shot put
18. Jaida Ross 16.03 m / 52-7.25
Javelin
2. Lauri Paredes 54.17m / 177-8 (SB) Q
q advances to Friday’s semi-finals
Q advances to NCAA championships in Eugene
Follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more news and information about Oregon Track and Field.
