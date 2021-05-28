Cricket must let go of leg-byes and free hits to restore balance, suggests Sanjay Manjrekar





Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar suggested some radical changes to bridge the gap between the bat and the ball, urging to ditch free hits, leg byes, and even groundbreaking. He also added that helmets have given a significant advantage to the hitters and shift the balance.

One of the generally accepted facts in the cricket world is that the game is too tilted in favor of the batsmen, with the bowlers taking the brunt. Since it was once too bowler-friendly, with no helmets, uncovered fields, inferior quality bats, and less effective protective requirements, things have now taken a turn for the worse. However, with the progress of the game, no corresponding rules have been put in place to maintain the bat-bat balance, alienating the bowlers, especially in the shorter formats of the game, where a bowling machine is sometimes set up. seems like a better idea. Renowned cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar, in an effort to restore balance in the game, has suggested some radical changes. He highlighted how helmets have proven to be game-changers in turning the balance towards the hitters. He said that after giving a helmet to the batters, something should have been given to the bowlers as well. “ Would a batter go down on one knee against a big fast bowler, his face perfectly aligned with a ball coming at 90 mph, to play a Dilscope if he wasn’t wearing a helmet? When we gave hitters helmets, we should have felt obliged to give back something important to the bowlers as well, ”wrote Sanjay Manjrekar in his column for HT. He insisted that the leg-byes be taken out of play as it is unfair to the bowlers, especially if the ball gets a four after the bowler outsmarts the batsman. “For example, we often see this scenario: a bowler has thrown a great throw and the batter is misled, cannot put a bat against the ball. But the ball brushes his pads and goes to the fine leg line. Referee gives four signals in favor of the ball. the ball. batting team! batter rewarded, bowler penalized. How does that make sense from any angle, “he wondered. Manjrekar also thought about how painful it is to see the bowler give a six, even after the batsmen are hit while the ball flies off the edge of his bat. “It pains me, especially in T20 cricket, to see the bowler penalized 6 runs when he has delivered an excellent short ball, which bounces off a legitimate height that a number 11 batter has plowed with his eyes closed. Ball flies off the edge Over the goalkeeper crashing into the viewing screen Teams have won close matches this way, when in reality it’s the bowler who won the match There’s just no cricket logic behind it, except that it’s in the Over the years it has been, ”said the former TV commentator. The former Indian cricket player cited baseball as an example, pointing out how it doesn’t reward failure like cricket in similar scenarios. In baseball, the batter does not get a reward if the ball flies off his club behind him for not connecting properly. Baseball rewards success while cricket rewards failure; no wonder the batter in cricket has a sheepish smile every time this happens . “ The former Indian batsman, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs and scored 2,043 and 1,994 runs for India, was also not in favor of the free hits, even stating that it is likely a rule introduced by a sadist who hated bowlers. “A freestyle is another thing I want to get rid of, again terribly unfair to the bowlers. With the TV referee not keeping an eye on the balls, a bowler has to be an inch over and immediately given a series of penalties. “The bowler has to throw an extra ball for starters, the striker must not come out, no ball has yet been delivered, and there is also a one-run penalty. To add to that, a free hit is offered. “The batsman’s next ball. In which he can’t get out. The penalty is just not commensurate with the tort. It’s as if the rule was put in place by a sadist who hated bowlers.” Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here







