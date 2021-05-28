Auburn football ranks 3rd of 5 SEC programs to offer 4-star TE





The recruitment process is not slowing down for the Auburn football team, nor is it slowing down for four-star tight Walker Lyons. Last week, the Tigers became the third SEC program to offer the 2023 class recruit, which now has more than 20 offers. Recently Lyons was offered scholarships from both Michigan and rival Alabama in the state, but Auburn will also have to compete with LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee around the SEC. Lyons wrote to Auburn Football coach Brad Bedell for the offer on his Twitter page. The Tigers currently have five tight ends on the roster, according to College and Magnoliaincluding senior John Samuel Shenker, sophomore Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Tyler Fromm, and freshman Landon King. As the TE roster moves into the 2021 season, by the time 2023 rolls around, the team will be looking for someone like Lyons to shine. WOW! Blessed to say that after a great chat with @BradBedell I received an offer from Auburn University !! #WarEagle 🐅🦅 pic.twitter.com/8tP6ci7qO6 – WALKER LYONS (@ walkerly0ns) May 20, 2021 According to his profile on 247Sports, Lyons is ranked the # 9 Recruit from the State of California and the # 9 Overall Recruit in the 2023 class. As a sophomore. Lyons caught 18 passes for 281 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to six sacks on the other side of the ball as a defensive end. The Tigers’ biggest competition to get to the tight end may come from BYU because of its connections. According to Cougs Daily, Lyons’ two sisters are currently attending BYU and his father, Tim Lyons, played defensive for BYU in the 1990s. His brother-in-law-to-be also played football for BYU in 2016. While Auburn does not currently have any commits in its 2023 class, they have provided more than 80 offers to various potential clients, 5 of which are tight.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos