Countdown to the Tokyo Olympics: Meet the Athletes – Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mirabai Chanu | Tokyo Olympics News







Today we have India’s top male table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal and weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu.

Achanta Sharath Kamal (table tennis)

Date of birth: July 12, 1982

Age: 38 years

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Sports events): Table tennis (single, double, mixed doubles)

Current ranking: 32 (May 2021)

High score: 30 (2019)

Great performance:

* Bronze in the 2018 Asian Games of Jakarta (men’s team)

* Bronze in Jakarta Asian Games 2018 (mixed doubles)

* Bronze in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (mixed doubles)

* Bronze in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (men’s singles)

* Silver in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (men’s doubles)

* Gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (Men’s team)

* Bronze in Delhi Commonwealth Games 2010 (men’s team)

* Gold in Delhi Commonwealth Games 2010 (men’s doubles)

* Gold in Melbourne Commonwealth Games 2006 (men’s team)

Top Indian TT player Achanta Sharath Kamal qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March by beating Pakistani Rameez Muhammad in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha.

This will be Sharath Kamal’s fourth Olympic Games, who first took part in the 2004 quadrennial Games. But this will be the first time that Sharath Kamal will participate in two events in the Games: men’s singles and mixed doubles.

Sharath Kamal won two historic bronze medals (men’s team and mixed doubles) at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. The experienced paddler won gold (men’s team), a silver (men’s doubles) and two bronze (men’s singles and mixed doubles) in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.

Sharath Kamal, nine-time senior champion, received the Padma Shri in 2019.

The veteran paddler ended his decade-long wait for a title when he won the Oman Open in March 2020. His last title before that was in 2010, when Sharath took the Egypt Open crown.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

Date of birth: August 8, 1994

Age: 26

Birthplace: Imphal, Manipur

Sports events): Weightlifting (49 kg)

Great performance:

* Bronze in the 2020 Asian Championships of Tashkent (49 kg)

* Gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (48 kg)

* Gold in Anaheim World Championships 2017 (48 kg)

* Silver in Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014 (48 kg) Mirabai Chanu. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images)

Mirabai Chanu, the 2017 World Weightlifting Champion (48 kg), lifted 86 kg in snatch and a world record 119 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205 kg to win the bronze medal at the Asian Championship in April this year. Her perfect cleaning and shock of 119 kg is a world record.

Mirabai had a disappointing performance at the Rio Games in 2016, but she has since won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old has evolved as a weightlifter since the last Olympics, changing and tweaking techniques.

Mirabai left for St. Louis, USA on May 1 to train under strength and conditioning coach Dr. Aaron Horschig. She is also undergoing treatment there for her recurring shoulder injury. Mirabai travels directly from the US to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics.

Mirabai was in the US last November-December to treat a low back injury under the guidance of Dr. Horschig.







