Will Aaron Rodgers leave the Packers? Six scenarios that could unfold after June 1

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

Rodgers appeared on “SportsCenter” with Kenny Mayne on Monday, but did not immediately answer whether he wanted to be traded. Instead, he provided support for Jordan Love’s first round in 2020, without mentioning CEO Brian Gutekunst.

“My situation was never about concept choice,” Rodgers said on “SportsCenter.” “I choose Jordan, I love Jordan. He’s a great guy. Have fun working together. Love my coaching staff, love my teammates, love my fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of a philosophy, and maybe forgetting that it’s about the people who make it work, it’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.

June 1 is the next date to circle on the calendar. That’s when the trading scenarios come into play.

Sporting News looks at those possible scenarios for Rodgers and the Packers:

Why June 1 is an important date for Aaron Rodgers’ future

That’s when it would make more financial sense for the Packers to trade the triple MVP with a trade after June 1. Trade on June 2 would lower the 2021 cap to $ 14.3 million and push the balance from $ 17.2 million back to 2022. This is why Green Bay did not receive any trade offers during the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Rodgers is traded before training camp

This is the scenario that heated up on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft. Denver and Las Vegas are the most rumored of potential landing sites, and that makes more sense than keeping Rodgers in the NFC.

It is impossible for the Packers to get the same value back. Recall that in 2008 the Packers exchanged Brett Favre to the Jets for a fourth round. At that moment Green Bay would remain on the selection with Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert; not to mention the cap charge that comes with trading Rodgers under contract until 2023.

Denver makes the most sense in a trade. Broncos president John Elway made it work with Peyton Manning. He could do the same with Rodgers. Of the six scenarios we have, this is the second most logical.

2. Jordan Love is being traded

This would be a curveball, but it would be a way to reassure Rodgers that the Packers want him to finish his career with the franchise.

Trade rumors abound about Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, and maybe Green Bay could give Love and picks to the Falcons for the star receiver. It’s still a financial issue for the Packers with a cap challenge at best, but it would be Gutekunst’s way of showing Rodgers that the franchise will give him the help he needs to get a Super Bowl run.

Considering Love hasn’t taken a moment, this would be the year to do it instead of letting him sit on the couch for a second season. Remember, Rodgers was three years behind Favre. Green Bay can’t do that circus again. Love should be the starter by Year 3.

3. Rodgers is retiring

Hey, Brett Favre managed to retire three times – the first on March 4, 2008. Favre, of course, returned before being traded to the New York Jets that season. Favre was 39 years old at the time and had led the Packers to the NFC Championship game the previous season.

However, Rodgers is 37 and proved in 2020 that he can still play at MVP level. Rodgers could retire, but that appears to be a resentment to the Packers front office. Even if Rodgers takes this bold move, it’s hard to believe his play days would be over.

4. Rodgers will survive 2021

This would be the move Carson Palmer took in Cincinnati after a 4-12 season in 2010. Palmer requested a trade in January before an off-season lockout, but Bengals owner Mike Brown did not answer that in July. wish.

The Bengals went 6-2 with Andy Dalton as quarterback and traded Palmer to Oakland on October 18, 2011.

If the same scenario unfolds in Green Bay in 2021, it would gain much more prominence and be distasteful to both parties. The Packers will be forced to move all-in on Jordan Love and shredded for not granting Rodgers his wish. Rodgers, meanwhile, would also be ripped. These are not the 4-12 Bengal. This is a squad that has made it to the NFC Championship in the past two seasons.

This would be a worst-case scenario for both, and it would cost Gutekunst his job within a year.

5. Rodgers will play in Green Bay for another year

This was the scenario SN painted after losing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. It remains the most logical scenario for Green Bay from a financial standpoint, and it would give the 2021 season a Last Dance feel.

That’s what former Bulls GM Jerry Krause to whom Rodgers reportedly compared Gutekunst in a team chat in Chicago in 1997-98. Krause held that position until 2003.

Gutekunst kept most of last year’s roster in-house, with the exception of center Cory Linsley, and the Packers had a solid run bringing in help with Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, Ohio State Center Josh Myers and Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers.

Gutekunst and Rodgers could partially repair the fence for training camp, and that could be breakthrough season for the Super Bowl or a radioactive mess that ends up in 2022. Regardless, unless there’s an expansion or sensible restructuring for Rodgers, this feels like his last season with the Packers. Gutekunst will keep its job and the Love era will begin in 2022.

6. Rodgers ends career with Packers

It would take a lot at this point. If Rodgers retires with Green Bay, it would more than likely mean that Love and Gutekunst would not be with the organization. It is a highly unlikely scenario that all three of them together would be in Green Bay for more than two years.

Getting Gutekunst fired before Rodgers leaves would set an interesting precedent for future quarterback management disputes. The GM is rarely, if ever, fired when these disputes arise.

If Love is traded, the Packers are still at risk of losing Rodgers. An extension should be agreed that Rodgers does all but guarantee that he will stay in Green Bay.

Basically, Gutekunst and Rodgers would have to mend a very public feud for that to happen, and it rarely, if ever, happens.