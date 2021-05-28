Sooners mourn the loss of former All-American JD Roberts





Past fans mourn the loss of another outstanding member of the Oklahoma football family. Former consensus All-American JD Roberts, a security guard on the Oklahoma team from 1951 to 1953, died Monday in Oklahoma City at the age of 88. He was born in Oklahoma City, but moved to Dallas when he was six years old. Roberts played under legendary head coach Bud Wilkinson and in an era where players played both offensive and defensive. He received the Outland Trophy during his senior season in 1953 as the most outstanding lineman in college football. That was also the season in which the Sooners began their NCAA-record 47-game winning streak. As an offensive lineman with Sooner teams in 1951 and 1952, Roberts blocked ahead Billy Vessels, who became the first Oklahoma player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1952. Oklahoma was 25-4-2 while Roberts played for the Sooners. Wilkinson once said from his excellent two-way lineman: “(He had) extraordinary ability, speed and tremendous desire.” Roberts was selected in the 17th round of the 1954 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, but never played in an NFL game. Instead, he joined the Marine Corps after graduating from OU and served as a second lieutenant in the Korean War. After leaving the military, Roberts took up coaching and served as an assistant at Denver, Houston, the US Naval Academy and in Oklahoma. In 1967, he was on the coaching staff of the new NFL expansion team, the New Orleans Saints. Three years later, he became the head coach of the Saints and served in that capacity for three seasons. After leaving the Saints, Roberts left football and embarked on a successful career in the oil and gas industry. In 1993 Roberts was inducted into the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos